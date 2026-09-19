Naperville North football stays hot, dominating Metea Valley 41-3

The first half of the regular season is in the books. The back stretch of the year is underway in the DVC with the playoff picture beginning to take shape. Spotlighting Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, the Metea Valley Mustangs “Go Gold” as they welcome the Naperville North Huskies after a thrilling last-second win over Neuqua Valley a week ago. The visiting Huskies are eventually able to overpower their hosts, utilizing a suffocating defensive effort and ground game to secure a 41-3 victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade scores late in the first quarter

Both defenses are stingy to start the game. Closing in on the four-minute mark of the opening quarter, North breaks the seal. Sophomore running back Victor Tyson takes one step back and many steps forward until he crosses the plane for the first score of the night.

The Mustangs roll the dice on fourth and six. Metea’s Iggy Amorrortu finds lucky number 13 Marcus Sewart near the boundary for a first down to move the chains.

On the following play, the quarterback-wide receiver duo links up again. The Mustangs gallop inside the 15-yard line.

Metea’s drive stalls out, leading to a field goal attempt five seconds into the second quarter. Senior Ryan Lozowski soars his kick through the uprights, cutting the Huskie lead to 7-3.

North approaches midfield on their next possession. Dante Colasante slings a screen pass to Shawn Kyreh, who hits an open gap near the fifty. Kyreh’s house call is declined by Tito Ajibola, who makes the touchdown-saving tackle.

The Huskies steal the momentum before the break

A few minutes later, the Huskies have the rock in the red zone. Colasante fakes a handoff to Jayke Collins and hits six-foot-four tight end Aiden Trasatt where only he can get it! In just his second game back from injury, Trasatt expands the score to 14-3 with just over five and a half to play in the second quarter.

The Blue and Orange find themselves deep in Metea territory once again. Collins, the tailback, puts his footwork on display, shimmying through the hole and towards the end zone. The junior is taken down right outside the five.

North’s clock management gifts itself the last offensive play before intermission. Collins takes a hit behind the line, stays upright, ducks a defender, and caps off the first half with a score. All Huskies at the break, 21-3.

Quarterback injuries take their toll on the Mustangs as Naperville North continues to dominate in the final twenty-four minutes. Charlie Neumann totes the pigskin near the goal line. He cuts left and plows in for six.

Naperville North seizes control in the second half

During the first minute of the fourth, quarterback Declan Reagan spins a short pass outside, and senior Hudson Glass does the rest, taking a one-way trip 75 yards to the crib as the Huskies are pulling away.

Huskie Brendon Wickert gets in on the action, bending his 40-yard dash past the endline to add an exclamation point.

Naperville North scores 34 unanswered points en route to their fourth win in a row by a score of 41-3, improving to 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in the DVC.

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