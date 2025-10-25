Naperville North football wins a thrilling 21-15 crosstown classic over Naperville Central

It’s time for the annual Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic as Naperville Central takes on Naperville in week nine of the Illinois High School football season. The Huskies are riding a three-game winning streak, with their most recent win coming against powerhouse Lincoln-Way East. The Redhawks sit at 2-6 but would love to end their season by beating their crosstown rival. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks flap their wings on the ground

No score through one, so let’s head to the second quarter. Kyle Clark takes the end around and picks up a first down just inside the twenty-yard line.

A few plays later, QB Dylan Richards hands off to Ryan Jacobson, and he gets in for six as the Redhawks strike first with a 7-0 lead.

Huskies are on the move as backup QB Dante Colasante passes to Finn Bretag, who makes the catch and bull dozes defenders for the first down.

On the next play Colasante delivers. Colasante hits CJ Geist, who shakes a defender for the touchdown, and North takes the lead 7-6.

Ryan Jacobson vs Will Eloe in a ground battle

9-7 Redhawks in the second half, and Jacobson gets involved in the passing game. The big play by Jacobson puts the Hawks back in the redzone.

Jacobson completes the drive just like he did early in the second quarter, and that’s scoring another touchdown for the Redhawks.

Huskies start the fourth going for it on fourth and one with defensive lineman Gabe Hill at running back. Hill gets past the marker, but coughs up the ball, and Justin Skryd falls on the pigskin to regain possession for Naperville Central

North eventually gets the ball back, and the Huskies call up Will Eloe. It’s a touchdown run for Eloe, but the Huskies miss the two-point try and still trail 15-13 with less than five minutes to play.

The Huskies force a Central punt and get the ball back. Colasante passes to Jack Zitko on the screen and picks up a key first down to keep the drive alive.

Naperville North football takes the crosstown classic

With less than a minute to play, it’s Eloe once again at the goal line, and he scores the game-winning touchdown for the Huskies with just 11 seconds left on the clock. Naperville North takes down crosstown rival Naperville Central 21-15 to improve to 6-3. Up next is the IHSA playoffs for a fifth straight season for North with the IHSA bracket announcement on the way on Saturday night.

