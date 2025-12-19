Naperville North girls basketball picks up DVC win number one over Metea Valley

7-2 Naperville North girls basketball take a trip to Metea Valley searching for an early Christmas present, that being its first DVC win after losing to DeKalb and Naperville Central. The opposing Mustangs also have DVC win number one on their Wishlist, while they come in winning their last three out of five games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jailyn Cutts helps Metea to a strong start

Mustangs get some early buckets in their stocking as Jailyn Cutts attacks the paint and uses the glass to help her score and give her squad a 6-2 lead.

8-6 Mustangs until Zoey Bishop bounces to Ava Podkasik and gets the tough shot to fall.

Late in the first, Podkasik steps up on defense as she activates her inner Grinch with the steal, takes it to the rim, and scores to beat the buzzer. It’s 10-8 Huskies after one.

Mustangs keep up the tempo to start the second as they get a stop on defense. Arabella Bucher hits fast break mode, pulls the euro step, and her shot goes around and down.

The Huskies pass the ball around looking for that open shot, so Syndey Smith dashes through the paint and gets the hoop and the harm.

Then Smith and Sam Kelly double team Bucher. After the steal the two find Bishop all alone in the lane and easily drops it in. North holds a double-digit lead up 25-12 at the break.

Sam Kelly plus Ava Podkasik equals buckets

North continues to turn defense into offense as Podkasik and Kelly pass it around until Podkasik finishes it off with a lay in. Great play by the Dishinator and the dawg.

Now they go from shooting behind the line as Smith takes it from near the win and knocks in the trifecta

Metea continues to fight in the big deficit with Haylie Wisch displaying a layup.

Here they come with Wisch receiving her own board and passes to Payton Giannone, who sprints through the paint and scores with the foul. Mustangs trail 38-25.

Naperville North girls basketball picks up first DVC win

Though the Huskies keep hitting the gas as Lila Zitko shoots for three, and kaboom and Merry Christmas. Naperville North girls basketball picks up DVC win number one with a 45-25 win.

