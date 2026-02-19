Naperville North girls basketball pulls away from Plainfield South in the regional semis

Welcome back to another intense evening on the court as Naperville North girls basketball defends their den against Plainfield South in the regional semifinals. Naperville North is coming off a bit of a dry spell after three consecutive losses, but the postseason brings a chance for a fresh start. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield South hangs tough in the early going

The Huskies look to set up a three-shot, but the ball is stolen by Asia Sudberry and driven down the court as she passes the ball from half-court over to Layla Lesure, who runs in the lay-up and puts the Cougars on the board first.

Huskie Ava Podkasik gets open as Sydney Smith passes the ball over to the junior, who drains a basket from beyond the arc to put her team in front.

Lesure gets passed the ball but is quickly swamped, so she passes off to Brooke McDonald, who successfully goes for the lay-up, keeping the game close as Plainfield South trails 11-9.

Naperville North quickly regains control of the ball with Sam Kelly running the ball in for the two, but instead passes off to sophomore Katie Walker, who drains a buzzer beater, closing out the first quarter with a clutch play and a 14-9 lead.

Naperville North loses control of the ball, and the Cougars pounce. La’niya Willis gains control of the ball and runs in the lay-up, starting out the second quarter with fiery aggression.

The Podkasik sisters help the Huskies build a lead

Naperville North settles down and reminds the Cougars that this is their court as Ava Podkasik passes over to Lila Zitko, who successfully knocks down the basket.

The Huskies are not done yet. Sam Kelly runs in the ball and shoots from inside the arc for another two points up on the board for Naperville North.

The Huskie defense swings the game in the second quarter. Ava Podkasik steals the ball away and takes it in for the open lay-up. Naperville North dominates the second to take a 33-11 lead at halftime.

Layla Lesure is not ready to roll over and comes out with a lay-up for the Cougars right at the top of the second half, as they try to regain some momentum.

Sam Kelly runs the ball in and passes over to Ava Podkasik, who then passes it off to her sister, Mia Podkasik, who drains the three to maintain the comfortable lead.

Naperville North finds the open looks

Plainfield South is still in this game, though, as Layla Lesure pulls off another lay-up for the Cougars and is still swinging midway through the 3rd quarter.

Naperville North shoots a three but misses the mark, yet no need to fear, as Ava Podkasik is here to regain control of the ball and puts in the second chance opportunity.

Zahira Edwards sets herself up behind the arc and gets the pass from La’niya Willis before sinking the three. That continues the fight for the Cougars, who trail 42-26 at the end of the third quarter.

At the start of the final frame, Mia Podkasik drives and passes off to Zoey Bishop, who shoots and scores the basket for the Huskies.

The Huskies advance to the regional championship

The Huskies continue to dominate the court as Sydney Smith passes the ball off to Ava Podkasik for a sneaky lay-up as Naperville North picks up win number 20 on the season by the score of 56-39 over Plainfield South. The Huskies will face rival Naperville Central in a battle for the regional championship on Thursday night.