Naperville North girls basketball rides fast start to a strong home win over Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North girls basketball puts on a clinic in the first quarter to pick up a DVC win on Waubonsie Valley.

We got a big DVC conference matchup at Naperville North High School as the Huskies host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. WV is in third place in the DVC and defeated Oswego in its recent matchup while the Huskies are ahead in second, but lost to Nazareth Academy earlier this week. Both teams look to keep pace with first place Neuqua Valley.

Huskies dominate in the first quarter

Peyton Fenner has possession for the Huskies as she dishes the rock to an open Abby Drendel who hits the three-pointer. They are up 6-0.

Sydni Fink brings the ball up the court and she bounces it to Abby Homan at the free throw line. She gives it back to Fink on the give and go and she attacks the rim for the layup. Huskies on a roll with a 10-0 lead in the 1st quarter.

Naperville North girls basketball continues to extend its lead as Fink finds Homan again. She has the size advantage against Lily Newton. She turns, pump fakes and puts it in off the glass. They lead 14-2 at end of one.

North heating up from behind the arc

Waubonsie trying to make up some ground as Taylor Curry looks and eventually swings it to an open Arianna Garcia-Evans. She hits the trey and they trail by nine.

Peyton Fenner looks and passes to Abby Drendel who is wide open off the screen. She buries it and the Huskies lead 17-5.

This time Drendel drives and kicks it out to her teammate Layla Henderson in the corner. She drains this triple and North takes a commanding 26-10 lead into halftime.

Warriors trying to stay within striking distance

Warriors trying to respond as Danyella Mporokoso drives towards the basket and gives it up to Taylor Curry who converts on the floater. Waubonsie trying to hang around.

Khaliah Reid passes it to Arianna Garcia-Evans who dishes it back to Reid and she rattles in this jumper from downtown. Warriors down 31-18.

Huskies commit a bad turnover at the other end and Garcia-Evans gets the steal. She looks to go all the way to the cup, but Layla Handerson spikes the ball out of bounds. Great defensive play as her team leads 39-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Huskies pull away for the victory

Warriors not giving up as Taylor Curry has nowhere to go. She dishes it to Hannah Laub who makes the extra pass to Mporokoso who knocks down the corner three. They cut the lead to 10 early in the quarter.

Mporokoso looking to pass, but it’s deflected twice and Sydni Fink gets the steal. She bounces it to Henderson for the easy two and the Huskies extend the lead out to 47-31 with under five minutes left.

Peyton Fenner gets past Khaliah Reid to get to the rim. She misses the short jumper, but gets her own rebound, goes back up with her left hand, and scores on the and one. North bounces back with a strong performance at home winning 57-39.

