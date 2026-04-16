Naperville North girls lacrosse dominates crosstown rivals

We’re at Naperville Central High School for a crosstown showdown between the Redhawks and the Naperville North Huskies. North is fresh off a win over St. Francis last Thursday, while the Redhawks dominated Wheaton Warrenville South last Saturday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies take early lead

As the 1st quarter gets underway, the Huskies get their first goal of the game with Gracie Weidman throwing her shot down to put Naperville North on the board. Minutes later, with the Huskies up by 2, Redhawk goalie Giselle Sevilla steps in for the save on Clara Hanson’s shot. Huskie Bridget Battaglia has the ball in hand, she makes her way to the net and shoots down low for another Huskie goal. The Redhawks look to score a goal of their own and do so thanks to Olivia Orf. Her pass to Lucy Brady for the goal puts Naperville Central on the board. Going to the 2nd quarter, Lucy Brady has the ball and makes a pass to Greta Small. Small then snipes the ball on the net but gets caught by North goalie Evangeline Dombrowski. A couple of minutes later, Brady scrambles for the ball with Bridget Battaglia. Battaglia scoops the ball, gets picked off by Olivia Orf, and immediately goes for the net for a Redhawk goal. Central’s Maddie Bryant follows up on Orf’s goal, as she runs towards the net and sends the ball in for the score. Both teams go into halftime with North up by one.

Naperville North runs away with the win

The Huskies get off to a good start in the third quarter. Merian Giese passes to Tessa Wattles and shoots at the net to extend the lead to two. Later, with North leading 8-3, Central’s Olivia Orf continues to compete by going for a goal with this shot on net. The Redhawks are down by 4 points. Now in the fourth quarter, the Huskies are up 11-4. Giese goes for a long pass to Bridget Battaglia, throwing the ball down low for a goal. It’s 12-4, Naperville North. Central is not giving up yet. Orf finds Small and nets another Redhawk goal. In the end, the Redhawks couldn’t get enough goals to catch up. North dominates this matchup, closing out the crosstown match with a 16-5 win over Naperville Central. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!