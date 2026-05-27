Naperville North girls lacrosse gets the sectional semifinal win over The Valley

We’re at Huntley High School for girls’ lacrosse. The Valley takes on Naperville North in the sectional semifinals. Naperville North looks to build off its momentum after its 11-9 win over Geneva. The Valley looks to continue its playoff push after a 15-8 win over Burlington Central. In the regular season, Naperville North won both matchups over The Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies take command early

Both teams exchange defensive stops early as The Valley looks to attack. Ella Guzaski goes for the shot but is denied by Huskie goalie Evangeline Dombroski.

Huskie Merian Giese with the free position opportunity. She fights through the contact and fires the ball right past the goalie for the blue and orange goal.

Later on, Giese finds Clara Martel in front of the goal as her shot finds the back of the net for the score. The Huskies lead 2-0 with four minutes left in the quarter.

The Huskie offense continues to stay hot as Bridget Battaglia passes to Merian Giese, who gives it right back to Battaglia for the tough shot in traffic for the goal.

Needing a spark, The Valley’s Ella Guzaski connects with midfielder Katie Madden in front of the net for the goal!

Late in the first quarter, Madden spins past the defender as her shot sneaks past the Huskie goalie for the goal. Going into the second, North leads 4-2.

Naperville North holds and advances

In the second quarter, Ella Guzaski gets past the defense and fires her shot on the run for the goal! Early in the second, The Valley trails 4-3.

Moments later, Merian Giese attacks the Valley defense and gets off the tough shot for her fourth goal of the game!

It’s a free position opportunity for Katie Madden. Madden maneuvers past the Huskie defense and gets in front of the net, and secures the hat trick with the overhand shot. The Huskies lead 8-4 with under five minutes until halftime.

The North offense looks to score fast as Betsy Cordeiro passes to Rachel Williamson in Valley territory. The Huskie attacks the defense as her shot finds the back of the net for the goal. Going into the half, Naperville North leads 9-4.

Going into the second half, Huskie Michelle Lee steps in front of the Valley goalie’s pass. The freshman turns on the speed and gets another goal for the orange and blue. The Huskies lead 11-4.

Later in the quarter, Gracie Weidman secures the loose ball for North. Weidman passes to Merian Giese (Gee-Zee) as she crosses the goalie’s face for her fifth goal of the night! Going into the final quarter, the Huskies lead 13-4.

Midway through the fourth, The Valley’s Sydney Shield gets past the North defense as her shot bounces past the goalie for the score. But the Co-Op needs more help to have a chance.

Nearing the end of the game, Gracie Weidman passes to Michelle Lee as the Huskie secures her second goal of the game with the overhand shot.

Naperville North gets the win over The Valley, 16-6. The Huskies advance to the sectional championship, where they will take on the number one seed, Huntley, on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.