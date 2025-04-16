Naperville North girls lacrosse holds off Naperville Central to open DVC play

Naperville North girls lacrosse and the Naperville Central Redhawks meet up for a rivalry matchup. It’s the first conference matchup for both teams. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

No goals in the first quarter before Naperville North and Naperville Central girls lacrosse open the flood gates in the second

Naperville Central gets the scoring started in this one on this Tessa Williams goal after a nice assist from her teammate. The Redhawks take the early 1-0 lead

Naperville North ties the game with this goal from Merian Giese. It’s 1-1 with 5:25 left in the second quarter.

Afterwards, a free-position goal from Helena Siska gives the Huskies their first lead of the night.

Kenzie Wattles adds one more to the Huskie lead on this free-position goal. It’s 3-1 Huskies

Deja Vu for the Huskies as Wattles gets her second goal of the game just a few minutes later, extending the Huskies’ lead to 4-1.

Naperville North begins to pull away from Central in the second half

Early in the third quarter, the Huskies receive another free-position opportunity, and Eloise Malley promptly drains the shot. She helps the Huskies spring out to a 5-1 lead early in the second half.

The Redhawks aren’t going down without a fight; however, Kendall Albertini works her way behind the goal and then reverses field for the nice goal. It’s 5-2 Huskies with 6:05 left in the third.

But Huskie Eyde Keen gives North some momentum back with a nice put-in to make it 6-2 with 3 and a half minutes left in the third

Late in the third, North’s Wattles would complete the hat trick for her third goal. She puts her huskies up 7-2

But don’t go anywhere just yet. On a free-position play, Redhawks Kate Schatz cuts the Huskie lead down to 7-3.

After a nice inside pass, North’s keen finishes the tough play inside to advance the Husky advantage by 1. It’s 8-3 North with 8:44 left in the fourth.

Redhawks strike twice but it isn’t enough for the comeback

After a nice run inside, Central’s Anna Schatz scores on a nifty shot near the goal. She makes it 8-4 with 7:37 left in the contest.

Another Redhawk goal makes the game interesting late, this time coming from the stick of Albertini once again

But after some initial good Redhawks defense, the Huskies would rebound the block and get the put-back to fall for the game-clinching score. Naperville North wins the DVC opener 9-5 against Naperville Central.