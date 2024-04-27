Naperville North girls lacrosse holds off The Valley to remain unbeaten in the DVC

Naperville North girls lacrosse plays host to The Valley in a DVC matchup. Both teams enter on four-game winning streaks, with North coming off a dominating 21-2 win against Plainfield, and The Valley took down St. Viator 14-8. The two sides split last year’s series one game a piece. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies go up by three early but The Valley responds with five unanswered goals

After two early goals by North, the Huskies are on the attack again. Edye Keen spots Kenzie Wattles cutting inside and she tosses it over the goalkeeper’s shoulder for the score. That gives Naperville North a 3-0 lead with three minutes left in the first.

Now in the second quarter, the Valley is on the comeback. Sophia Morgan moves forward and dishes it to Sofia Zeiml, who puts it in the net. It ties the game up at three early in the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, Sophia and Sofia connect once again. Zeiml scores the hatrick, with the assist from Morgan. The Valley is now up 5-3 with seven minutes until halftime.

Naperville North girls lacrosse and The Valley remain close in the third

It’s just a one-score game after a couple of goals by the Huskies. Edye Keen passes to Merian Giese near the net and she goes up high for the goal. Her second goal of the night puts Naperville North back on top 6-5 with three minutes left in the half.

Moving on to the second half, the Huskies are on the attack after a penalty. Wattles hits Keen with a pass over the middle and she zips it right past the goalie. That’s five unanswered goals for Naperville North, giving them an 8-5 lead with less than six minutes to play in the third.

Keen scores off the free position shot and Naperville North gets past the Valley

Just a minute later, Sofia Zeiml delivers a good pass to Rotolo in front of the net and she wins the one-on-one battle with the goalie for the score. With that one, the Naperville North lead is cut to 8-6 in the third quarter.

Now in the fourth quarter, Edye Keen has a free position shot. She eludes the defenders on both sides and goes upstairs for her third goal of the night. That one gives North a 10-6 lead with seven minutes to play. The Valley would tack on two more goals, but the Huskies hang on to win 10-8, improving to 3-0 in DVC play.