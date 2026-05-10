Naperville North girls lacrosse outlasts The Valley to win DVC

It’s a breezy evening at Metea Valley High School for the girls lacrosse DVC championship between The Valley and Naperville North! The Huskies finished the regular season first in conference play at 3-0, and are looking to keep their momentum going after winning the DVC championship last year! The Co-op heads into the title game in second, with a conference record of 2-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies sprint to an early lead behind Giese and Lee

Just three minutes in, the Huskies look to strike first. Merian Giese cuts inside and finds Michelle Lee on the doorstep. Lee sends it home. North draws blood first.

The tag team of Giese and Lee is at it again. Giese lobs it to Lee, she charges and sends it home. The Huskies go up 2-0.

After being on the assist side of things, Merian Giese is on the run and fires; she finds the back of the net. North goes up three in the first quarter.

The Valley looks to get on the board. Katie Madden has all the right moves, and her shot finds the back of the net. The Co-op trails by two.

The Huskies strike back. Riley Wattles is a Huskie on the run. She goes top shelf and finds twine for another goal.

The tug o’war continues. Passing master Merian Giese finds teammate Molly Grove, her shot is blocked, but off the rebound, it’s slotted in! The score is 5-3 at the end of the first frame, in the Huskies’ favor.

The Huskies start the second quarter off right with the connection of Merian Giese and Bridget Battaglia. Battaglia spins and aims high for an impressive goal!

The Valley looks for a response, and they find light in Sydney Shield and Ella Guzaski.

Guzaski steps right up, and the low shot finds twine to pull the team within three at 7-4.

Giese and Battaglia continue to connect

Still in the first half, the dynamic duo of Merian Giese and Bridget Battaglia make it look all too easy. Battaglia sinks her third goal of the quarter with the Huskies pushing the lead.

The Co-op is awarded a free position shot. Sydney Shield steps right up and sinks it. The Valley stays within striking distance.

North’s Tessa Wattles picks up the loose ball off a dropped Valley maneuver, and Wattles hands it off to Reese Battaglia, who cashes in. The Huskies are up 11-7 at the halftime break.

Naperville North keeps the goals coming in the second half

Number 12 Rachel Williamson stands tall for the free position shot, she slots it in for the Huskies’ twelfth goal of the game early in the third.

Huskie freshman Michelle Lee has wheels; she cuts inside, pivots, and finds the back of the net to put the blue and orange up a half dozen.

With time running out in the third, the Valley tries to counter. Katie Madden nicely assists Ella Guzaski’s rocket. Guzaski trips, but is all smiles as she gets a well-needed tally.

The Valley strikes again. Guzaski nicely sets up Mia Goldman, who aims low with the bounce shot and finds the net. The Co-op is down 15-9 at the end of the third.

The Huskies start off the fourth quarter with a free position shot from Rachel Williamson, and she slots it in for another goal. Naperville North leads 18-10.

Late Valley rally falls just short

Sydney Shield gets trapped by North’s defense, teammate Bri Rados picks up the loose ball in the crossfire, and rifles it in for the goal to keep a faint hope alive.

With time running out, the Valley goes on a scoring rampage with additional goals from Sydney Shield and Ella Guzaski.

Katie Madden also helps Mia Goldman get on the board as Goldman charges the cage and fires away, sinking another score for the home team.

Despite a late scoring effort from the Valley, the Huskies hold on and finish on top for the second year in a row. Naperville North is DVC champions again after a high-scoring 18-14 victory over The Valley!