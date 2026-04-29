Naperville North girls lacrosse pulls away from The Valley

After winning their third-straight game earlier in the week, Naperville North girls lacrosse is back in action, looking to make it four in a row in a home matchup against the Valley co-op squad. The Valley enters with a three-game win streak of their own, including a narrow 8-7 win over Neuqua Valley. Last season, the Huskies came away victorious in both of their meetings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Merien Giese helps the Huskies earn an early lead

We pick up the action with Gracie Weidman advancing the ball into scoring position. She finds Merian Giese ahead, and she goes down low for the score. The Huskies strike first after a minute of play.

Later in the quarter, Giese surveys the defense. She connects with Weidman across the middle, the ball hits the turf, but she recovers it and tosses it right by the keeper for the score. That one puts Naperville North up 4-1 with two minutes to play in the first quarter.

With just seconds left in the first, Katie Madden attacks from the center and puts a shot on goal, but it’s batted down. But Ella Guzaski is there for the rebound, and she’s able to convert the second-chance opportunity. Her second goal of the evening makes it a 4-2 game entering the second quarter.

After switching sides in the second, Guzaski has the ball again. This time, she weaves through a crowd of Huskies and puts one in the back of the net despite taking on some contact. That’s a hat-trick for Guzaski, who has all three Valley goals as her squad trails 4-3.

On the other end, Giese has a step on her defender, and she draws another. She connects with Juliana Clark in front of the goal, and she finishes the play. Naperville North goes up 5-3.

Later in the quarter, Madden has the ball again. She makes a quick move to get past the defense and puts a shot on goal. It’s deflected, but she scoops it and scores on the second effort. That ties the game up at six with under two minutes left in the half.

After a penalty, Merian Giese has a free shot. She elects to go low and bounces the ball right into the net. That’s a hat-trick for Giese, and the Huskies regain the lead with less than a minute left in the second.

Ella Guzaski wraps up a monster first half

Just moments later, Guzaski is on the attack again. She approaches from the center and then fires a missile that flies right by the goalie. That is goal number six for her, and this game goes into halftime tied at seven.

Now in the second half, Clara Hanson races the ball into The Valley territory. She tosses it ahead to Clara Martel, and she converts the close-range goal. The Huskies waste little time regaining the lead.

Later on, Riley Wattles finds Bridget Battaglia near the net, and she tacks another one on the board for North. With that, the Huskies’ lead extends to 11-7.

Back the other way, Katie Madden has a penalty shot opportunity. She finds Sydney Shield by the net, and she scores to put a halt to the 4-0 Husky run. It’s now 11-8 with seven minutes left in the third.

Naperville North keeps the offense rolling in the second half

North back with possession. Tessa Wattles tries to make a pass to the middle, but it sails a bit high. However, Ella Wattles is there to scoop up the ground ball, and she’ll take it herself for the score. The hot streak for the Huskie offense continues, and the lead grows to 13-8.

Moving on to the fourth quarter, The Valley has some work to do. Madden has another free position, and she connects with Shields again, putting another one in the net. That cuts the lead to 16-10 with enough time to make a run.

But Naperville North keeps pouring in goals. On the other end, Azaria Morris has a free position shot. She charges forward and flings a shot right by the goalie. That one puts the game out of reach for The Valley. Naperville North goes on to win 20-11, making it four wins in a row for the Huskies.