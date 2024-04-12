Naperville North girls lacrosse takes care of Neuqua for first DVC win

Naperville North girls lacrosse hosts Neuqua Valley on a Wednesday night DVC matchup. The Huskies look to bounce back into the win column after a 16-11 loss to St. Charles East. Neuqua Valley enters off a 12-8 loss to Marist and both teams look for their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls lacrosse go ahead early

The Huskies have a 1-0 lead as Neuqua’s Zawadi Brown sets up for the free position shot. She scores to tie the game at one.

After the foul, Naperville North captain Sam Muller gets a chance off the self-start. She gets a nice bounce and beats the goalie to put the Huskies back in front 2-1.

The Huskies look for another goal with Kenzie Wattles leading the way. She rips a shot and scores, and North goes up by two.

Wattles sets up the offense for the white and orange. She gives it to Edye Keen, who finds Helena Siska for the goal. North closes out the first with a 4-1 lead.

Huskies’ offense on fire in the second quarter

The Huskies offense keeps rolling into the second quarter. Keen takes this herself and buries the goal to extend the Huskies lead by five.

Naperville North is up 7-1 as Neuqua looks to snap its goal-scoring drought. They do with this goal from Naomi Winiarski (win-yar-ski), and she is fired up. Neuqua would trail 10-2 at halftime

Wattles leads the attack for North in the third quarter. She finds Emelie Villagrana, who puts one into the back of the net and the Huskies are up 11-2.

The Huskies win the faceoff, and Kenzie Wattles takes it all the way for the score. It’s a hat trick and also her 25th of the season, giving North a 12-2 lead.

Zawadi Brown scores again but Naperville North rolls to victory

The Wildcats do get one late here with another goal from Brown, but in the end, the Huskies’ offense was on fire. Naperville North girls lacrosse wins 15-3 against Neuqua and secures their first conference win.