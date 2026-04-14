Naperville North girls polo holds off Metea Valley to remain unbeaten

It’s time for more girls’ water polo action with the Metea Valley Mustangs hosting the visiting Naperville North Huskies. The Huskies look to remain perfect as they come into tonight’s contest with an undefeated record. An improved Metea Valley squad hopes to play spoiler in front of the home fans. Let’s dive in. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies get off to a fast start

Naperville North starts off executing an early fast break as Molly Depies attacks the Mustang defense before locating the goal, securing the first points of the night.

The Mustangs look for a shot, but it’s denied by the Huskie defense. Emily Jenness corrals the ball before locating Cate Czochara as she assists Ava Podkasik for another Huskie score. North leads 2-0 midway through the first.

Metea looks for a stop but commits a foul, setting up North for a penalty shot. Freshman Jane Freeman takes advantage of the opportunity and extends the Huskie lead to three with the first quarter winding down.

The Mustangs look to make a run

Metea still has some fight. Makayla Paulding finds her teammate Ellie Maher for the first Mustang goal of the game. Metea trails 4-1 heading to the second quarter.

The Mustangs look to keep the offensive attack alive as the team displays some nice ball movement before Natalie Kosta is left all alone and locates the back of the goal for the opening score of the second quarter, cutting North’s lead in half.

However, North remains unfazed by the Mustang scoring as the Huskies secure back-to-back goals from Jules Swatland and Natalie Brown as we enter halftime with North holding a 7-2 advantage.

North doesn’t let off the gas pedal as the visitors go on the fast break. Emily Jenness locates her teammates, and they take care of the rest, as Molly Depies scores the opening goal of the third quarter.

The Mustangs need goals in a hurry to get back into the game. Taylor Biederman tosses a shot into the back of the net to help the cause.

Naperville North pulls away to remain undefeated

The Huskie offense continues to attack. It’s the other half of the Podkasik duo, Ava, locating the back of the net, extending the Huskie lead.

This would be all Naperville North as Kat Pavlovich secures a late goal to help put things away as North defeats Metea 16-5 with two weeks remaining in the DVC regular season.