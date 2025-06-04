Naperville North girls soccer advances to State Semis after a penalty thriller over Wheaton South

Naperville North girls soccer takes on Wheaton Warrenville South in an IHSA SuperSectional! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

For the first time since 2021, Naperville North is playing in the IHSA SuperSectionals. The Huskies can advance to the program’s first State semifinal since winning the state title in 2019. They take on Wheaton Warrenville South, who’s been on fire this postseason, outscoring their opponents 21-0 across their four playoff games. The Tigers have won 10 in a row since losing to Metea Valley. The winner takes on Lane Tech in the State Semis.

Naperville North girls soccer generates most of the chances in the first half

North generates most of the chances in the opening ten minutes, including this—after Addison Sitzmann wins possession. Claire DeCooks’ shot is blocked, but it falls to Alexa Surdyk at the top of the box, whose shot is saved by Tiger goalie, Marilyn Dixon.

With about 10 minutes left in the half, Wheaton South has a free kick in a dangerous position—and Huskie Kennedy Bertsch gets a foot on the shot before goalie Olivia Ochsner saves it off a Tiger for a goal kick.

Abby Penn sends in the corner kick to the near post to DeCook. The junior tries an acrobatic volley, but Dixon does well in the net for Wheaton South.

Ashlyn Adams wins a penalty kick for Wheaton Warrenville South and scores to go up 1-0

Ashlyn Adams has been providing most of the Tiger chances in the first half, and here she is dancing inside the box. Adams cuts inside and gets fouled, drawing a penalty kick for the Tigers!

Adams steps up and sends one pure into the side-netting. Wheaton Warrenville South leads 1-0 at halftime.

Emily Buescher sends in a deep free kick, and Isa Polavieja ties up the IHSA Girls Soccer SuperSectional at 1-1

Six minutes into the second, and North has a free kick. Emily Buescher sends one deep into the box, where the ball bounces to Isa Polavieja. The junior chests it down, and volleys it home for the equalizer! A great finish from Polavieja ties up the SuperSectional at 1-1!

With 25 minutes left in the second half, the Tigers create an opportunity down the right wing. Kelsey Clousing sends it in for Wheaton South, but Huskie defender Lucy Fitzgerald is there to clear it away.

Four minutes later, DeCook gets possession and she’s off to the races. She sprints past two Tigers, and heads towards the final third… She looks for an option and wins a corner for North.

Naperville North girls soccer and Wheaton South look for a game winner before overtime

Moments later, Penn swings it in, but it gets cleared out by Wheaton. Lily Radek is left open at the top of the box as she cuts in for a shot. It’s saved, and Dixon does well to deny Brooke Welch, who was lurking for the rebound.

The Tigers continue to attack down the right wing, and it’s Adams again creating the offense. She tries to find Sabrina Stranski, but Ochsner comes out to stop the cross.

About six minutes left in regulation, and Ashley Alman plays a great ball to Stranski. She displays a great move and heads towards the goal! Buescher flies in to help on defense, and Ochsner makes a great save to keep this game tied! 80 minutes isn’t enough to decide a winner, and we head to overtime.

Penn sets up a pair of chances for the Huskies in overtime

The only decent look in the first overtime comes from this corner kick sent in by Penn. Bertsch’s header is a tester, and Dixon leaves no doubt about it by punching it away.

In the second OT, Penn sends in another corner, this time to DeCook, but the volley is wide of the goal.

One more chance for the Huskies to win it, and Penn’s corner finds Bertsch again, but the header just flies over the crossbar. With that, we’ll head to penalties to decide who heads to the Final Four of Class 3A!

Olivia Ochsner’s three saves and Michelle Ruan’s clinching goal sends North to the IHSA State Semifinals

The Tigers are up first, and Brooke Ittersagen goes left, but gets denied by Ochsner for a big-time save to open the pens!

After a Huskie miss off the post from DeCook, Wheaton South is back up to the spot, and Adams sends one in with power to go up 1-0.

Cameryn Lynde is the second Huskie spot-taker. She goes low left, but Dixon is there to deny it. Tigers are still up 1-0 after two rounds.

Wheaton South can apply some major pressure with a goal here, however, Penny Oker gets stopped by Ochsner!

Bertsch is now up for North, and her run-up gets the goalie to go left, as she scores towards the right! It ties the pens up at 1-1.

Into the fourth round, Lily Petrie sends one down the middle for Wheaton, but there she is again! Ochsner secures her third save in four shots, as North is now in the driver’s seat!

Buescher, a senior captain for North, runs up and places it perfectly into the side-netting! North goes up, and Wheaton has to score to stay alive.

Grace Rodakowski looks to keep it going, and she does with a great strike past Ochsner. North can still win it with the next kick.

Michelle Ruan steps up with the opportunity of a lifetime: to send North the State Series. Pressure? What Pressure? She leaves no doubt, sending it top bins for the SuperSectional winner! Naperville North soccer wins the penalties 3-2 against Wheaton South, and moves on to the State semis for the first time since 2019! They take on Lane Tech at North Central College on Friday at 5:30 pm.