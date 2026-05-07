Naperville North girls soccer blanks Waubonsie 2-0 on Senior Night

It’s a breezy evening on the pitch, and we are at Naperville North for some DVC girls soccer action and for Huskie Senior Night! In the matchup, the Warriors of Waubonsie travel down Ogden Avenue to blue and orange territory. The Huskies are second in conference with a record of 2-0, while Waubonsie heads into the game with an identical 2-0 mark in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North strikes first

Thirteen minutes in, and the Huskies look to get things started. Lily Radek sends it to Kennedy Bertsch; her left footer is blocked, but she tries again with the right and fires away to the far post. Naperville North strikes first for a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Waubonsie tries to counterattack. Bella Woolard is on the move. She fires towards the net, but North goalie Olivia Ochsner is in the right place at the right time and gets the stop!

Still in the first half, Huskie Lily Radek is in control. She gets a good look, takes the shot, but it sails just over the top crossbar. North is still up by one.

Waubonsie’s Bella Ahlert feeds the ball to teammate Bella Woolard. Woolard tries the left-footer from distance, but Huskie senior Olivia Ochsner is there once again to save the day and get the stop.

Now in the second half, and the Huskies are on the run. Off the throw-in from Lily Radek, Cameryn Lynde’s first attempt is blocked, so she goes for the second strike and finds the back of the net! The Huskies now lead by two.

Oschsner keeps her sheet clean as the Huskies earn the win

Waubonsie tries to respond. McKinley Ladd sails the free kick from distance, but Ochsner is in the right place once again for a great save.

The Huskies are looking for another tally. North’s Brooke Welch gets a hold of the ball and tries to sneak it past Waubonsie’s goalie Alyssa Straub, who makes the diving save! Waubonsie still trails by two.

With time running out, Warrior Elli Morris weaves through traffic and fires. Ochsner gets the stop and keeps the game at 2-0 in North’s favor. The Huskies run away with the win on Senior Night to stay perfect in DVC play.