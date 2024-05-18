Naperville North girls soccer defeats Waubonsie in the final moments of the Regional final

After successful opening playoff games, Naperville North girls soccer and Waubonsie Valley meet in an IHSA Regional Final on a beautiful afternoon at East Aurora High School. Earlier this month, the Huskies took down the Warriors 5-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lauren Bornhoff keeps the game scoreless before Taylor Ahmadian gives Waubonsie the lead

In the early going, the Huskies have a free kick. Reagan O’Malley drops a perfect pass to Kelly Wilson in front of the net but Lauren Bornhoff is there for the save. She hauls it in and keeps the game scoreless.

Now, with just five minutes left in the first half, Rachael Noren makes a through ball to Claire DeCook and, once again, Bornhoff is there to deflect it away. It’s still 0-0 as the teams go into halftime.

On to the second half, Waubonsie’s Eleanor Oster races into the teeth of the Naperville North defense and dumps it off to Taylor Ahmadian, who goes top left corner for the score. The Warriors strike first, it’s 1-0 five minutes into the second half.

Naperville North girls soccer scores twice off the cross and beats Waubonsie Valley

Just 20 minutes remain on the clock, and Emily Buescher boots it towards the box. It bounces off a few Warrior defenders and then Annie Chang gets her foot on it for the goal. That one knots it up at 1-1 as we head into the final stages of the game.

With under a minute left to play, the Warriors are trying to clear the ball. Audrey Hartmann intercepts it, then sends it towards the net. Claire DeCook is there to receive and she gets her right foot on it for the goal. The Huskies take the lead with just 43 seconds remaining in the game. They hold on to win 2-1, advancing to the sectional semifinal game next Wednesday.