Naperville North girls soccer falls to O’Fallon in overtime of the IHSA 3A State Championship

Naperville North girls soccer takes on O’Fallon in the 2025 3A State Championship. The Huskies return to the final for the first time since their 2019 state title, while the Panthers aim for a third title in five years, winning it all in 2021 and 2023. O’Fallon punched its ticket with a 2-1 win over Barrington, while North also advanced with a 2-1 victory against Lane Tech. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls soccer opens the IHSA State Championship with most of the chances

Just two minutes in, the Huskies are on the front foot. Alexa Surdyk wins back possession, and Addison Sitzman uses a pair of slick touches to free herself for a shot, but it bends wide.

Shortly after, Abby Penn steps up for the corner. She sends a beauty to the far post—Kennedy Bertsch is left unmarked, but the header goes just off target. A strong opening surge from Naperville North.

Surdyk again applied the pressure, this time springing Claire DeCook down the sideline. The junior forward holds up, cuts inside, and fires—but Panther keeper Brynn Ori is there to stop it.

With 22 minutes left in the half, Penn throws it in to DeCook, who flicks it forward to Isa Polavieja. The captain gets a clean look, but the curling shot doesn’t have the power, and Ori makes the save.

Later in the half, DeCook muscles past a defender and races down the right side. She waits for numbers, finds Sitzman in the middle—but the tight angle makes it tough to finish, and the chance slides wide.

O’Fallon girls soccer begins to push back, but Claire DeCook keeps the Huskie attack going in the second half

O’Fallon begins to push back. Delaney Nieroda holds up play and finds Sadie Mueller just outside the box. Mueller cuts inside and fires, but Olivia Ochsner is there with a save. Despite some first-half chances, we go to halftime scoreless.

Early in the second half, DeCook turns on the burners. She blows past two Panther defenders and heads down the right. She angles a shot across goal, but Ori dives to keep it out for a great save!

O’Fallon responds as Mandee Fischer finds Lyla Twenhafel, who lets one fly from distance. Ochsner punches it away, off the football crossbar, and out for a corner.

With 17 minutes left, Penn swings in another dangerous corner. The ball pinballs around—DeCook tries to slot it in—but O’Fallon stands firm to clear it.

Final 10 minutes of regulation, and the Panthers have controlled much of the possession this half. Nieroda sends a dangerous cross through the six-yard box, but no one’s there to finish. We’re headed to overtime, still scoreless.

Allie Tredway lifts O’Fallon to third IHSA Girls Soccer State Championship in five years

Then, in the dying seconds of the first OT, the breakthrough. Allie Tredway picks up the ball outside the box, takes a touch, and rips one off the crossbar and in! The hero of the semifinals does it again in the state final!

O’Fallon hangs on in the final 10 minutes to capture its third state title since 2021, winning it in every odd-numbered year.

Naperville North finishes runner-up, but takes home its fifth state trophy since head coach Steve Goletz took over in 2012.