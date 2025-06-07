Naperville North girls soccer defeats Lane Tech 2-1 in the IHSA State Semifinals

Naperville North girls soccer returns to the state semifinals for the 10th time in program history—and the first since capturing the state title in 2019. The Huskies square off with Lane Tech, making its first-ever appearance in the IHSA State Series. North advanced with a dramatic penalty shootout win over Wheaton South, while the Champions punched their ticket by beating York, 1-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North dominates the opening 10 minutes of the IHSA Girls Soccer State Semifinal

Two minutes in, and Tennessee commit Claire DeCook wins the ball back for North. She beats her defender with a nice move and crosses to Addison Sitzman, who can’t get enough power on it as Cynthia Waller makes the save.

Moments later, Minnesota commit Emily Buescher makes a nice clearance that’s also a pass to DeCook, who once again shows off a nice touch to break free. DeCook charges forward, looks for an option, and decides to take it herself! The shot is a tester, but Waller punches it over the bar for a corner.

The corner brings a free kick for North after a Lane Tech handball. Buescher sends a low-driven shot, which is stopped by Waller—Lauren Pera is there for a rebound, but Waller denies it! It somehow doesn’t cross the line, but it’s all Huskies just five minutes in.

DeCook takes it down the left wing, and she picks out Pera inside the box, whose shot knocks off the post! Pera’s been inches away from putting North up, but we’re still scoreless after 10 minutes of play.

Abby Penn sends a throw-in to DeCook, who waits and sends another cross to Pera. The sophomore forward gets a foot on a tough volley, but once again, Waller is a brick wall in net! She stops the shot and corrals the rebound to keep it 0-0.

Welch finds DeCook and the Huskies finally break through after numerous chances

Brooke Welch now takes it down the right side for the Huskies. She finds DeCook, who back-heels the ball to set up the shot, and she scores! The Huskies finally break through off a great play from Welch and DeCook.

Under a minute later, DeCook looks for Isa Polavieja on the cross. It ends up testing Waller off the crossbar, but Sylvia Cervenka clears it for the Champions.

The Huskies keep attacking– Natalie Pontecorvo heads it on to Kennedy Bertsch, who lofts it to Michelle Ruan at the far post. Waller denies the chance, and Olivia Field sends it out for Lane Tech.

Freshman forward Kathryn Rohr wins possession for the Huskies and dribbles around a defender. Rohr fires one across goal, but it’s stopped by Waller!

Final minute of the first, and this is Lane Tech’s best chance so far. Jessica Carlson crosses to Jackson Caffey, but Huskie defender Lily Radek bodies her away, and Olivia Ochsner makes the save. North is in full control after 40 minutes of play.

Lane Tech starts to find a groove, but DeCook adds another off a deflection

Into the second, and Caffey takes possession, heads down the right side, and tries to find a teammate in the box. Penn, however, is there for North, sending it out for the clearance.

Champions now have a free kick, and Grace Carman sends it to the box. The ball bounces around, and Caitlyn Shane shoots, but Buescher and Ochsner team up to keep the ball out of the net! Lane Tech has found a groove to open the half.

Just when the Champions are getting into the game, DeCook gets the throw-in from Radek, and she serves up another Huskie goal! It deflects off a defender, as the Huskies are up 2-0 with 25 minutes left, thanks to DeCook’s 15th goal this season.

Sitzman nearly scores off a great run for North, and the Champions keep on pushing in the IHSA Girls Soccer State Semifinal

Moments later, Alexa Surdyk finds Sitzman in the middle of the field. Sitzman dances between two defenders, beats another off the dribble, and breaks free for a shot, which Waller saves.

15 minutes left, and Lane Tech is applying the pressure. Rebecca LoVerde has it and takes the one-on-one into the box, firing a low curling shot to the bottom right corner! A perfect finish from LoVerde for her 17th goal, and it keeps the Champions hopes alive in the State Semi.

Lane Tech goes again– Luzmarie Razo fires one off the crossbar, and it falls to Caitlyn Shane, whose shot goes right into the hands of Ochsner. It’s just the second and third shots all game for the Champions.

Naperville North holds on to win and will play O’Fallon in the IHSA Girls Soccer 3A State Championship

With a free kick from a dangerous spot, Carman sends it into the box—Caffey gets a look, but her shot deflects off a Huskie and is stopped by Ochsner! And that’s the final whistle! Naperville North holds off Lane Tech 2-1 and punches its ticket to the State Championship against O’Fallon! The Huskies dominate the stat sheet, outshooting the Champions 16-4, as they look to capture their fourth State title since 2012 under head coach Steve Goletz.