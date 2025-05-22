Naperville North girls soccer shuts out Plainfield East 3-0 in the regional semis

The girls soccer regional semis are at Oswego High School. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but got pushed the following day due to inclement weather. Naperville North girls soccer enters as the number 4 seed with Plainfield East coming in at number 13. Both teams are looking to kick their way into the regional finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Plainfield East keeps the Huskies off the board in the early going

About two minutes into the first period, Husky Abby Penn kicks from the wing for a goal, but her attempt gets caught by Plainfield East goalie Valeria Ramos.

North tries to knock in the game’s first goal once more from the foot of Claire DeCook, but just like Penn, DeCook’s attempt gets denied by Ramos.

With 13 minutes on the clock in the first half, DeCook catches on to the ball through the wing and she kicks the ball from the corner and inside the net to put the Huskies on the board for a 1-0 lead.

Plainfield East is looking to get on the board as well. However, the ball is on the loose, but sophomore goalie Cady Jorstad of Naperville North slides in for the save. It’s 1-0 at the end of first half with the Huskies maintaining the lead.

Naperville North adds to the lead early in the second half

About four minutes into the second half, Husky Addison Sitzmann passes to Lauren Pera, who kicks the ball past Ramos and inside the net to extend the Husky lead to 2-0.

Tessa Nicoletti controls the ball for East and she kicks over to Gabriella Sanchez who sends the ball toward the net where Cady Jorstad stands in for the catch.

The Tigers try again from Caroline Dinnon on the wing, but Jorstad denies Dinnon’s attempt as the Naperville North lead remains 2-0.

With a couple of passes off the head, North’s Natalie Pontecorvo, fresh off her return from knee surgery, controls the ball and pops her shot over the goalie and inside the net for the dagger. It’s 3-0 Naperville North.

The end of the game sees the Huskies come out on top as Naperville North girls soccer defeats the Tigers of Plainfield East 3-0. North will be back at Oswego High School on Saturday, May 24th for the regional championship against the winner of Oswego and Waubonsie Valley at noon.