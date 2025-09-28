Naperville North girls tennis slips past Waubonsie Valley

The DVC girls tennis season bounces on with Naperville North hosting Waubonsie Valley. Both teams hope to rebound from close losses a week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies earn an early win in two singles

Starting things off with two singles where Mihika Gokhale from Naperville North takes on Amanda Kornak from Waubonsie Valley. Kornak serves in the far court as the Husky has a return. Waiting for the lob, Gokhale whips a forehand just inside the line for the point and the early advantage.

Kornak serves in the near court. Gokhale lines a pair of returns back over. Kornak takes a backhand and drops it right on the line and out of reach. A well played point for the Warrior looking to keep things close.

Gokhale with a serve and another volley back and forth as she looks to move Kornak around. A hard forehand clips the net but the Warrior recovers and gets a return over. But Gokhale comes to the net and slices a point the other way, taking the win in straight sets.

Lydia Parranto shakes off an early challenge from Anda Elezi in one singles

At one singles, a pair of talented sophomores square off. Anda Elezi from Naperville North takes on Lydia Parranto from Waubonsie. Parranto is one of the most powerful players in the area. Elezi does what she can to keep the ball alive, but the Parranto forehand is too much to overcome.

The Husky has plenty of power and skill of her own as she looks to keep Parranto on her toes later in the set. Elezi keeps her opponent closer to the back and earns the point by forcing an error into the net. Elezi trails just four games to three in the opening set.

Whenever Parranto can avoid an error, she is able to unleash that strong forehand to maintain control. The Warrior takes the first set 6-3 and rolls through set two 6-0 to get Waubonsie on the board.

In two doubles, Waubonsie looks for another tally on the scoreboard with Sana Kalra and Kerri Gaur against Mariam Ahmad and Varsha Pamulapati from Naperville North.

Gaur serves for the Warriors in the near court. Kalra waits at the net for her return and reaches up with a quick backhand that bounces twice between the Huskies. Waubonsie takes the first set 6-4.

Pamulapati serves for the Huskies in the second set. She shares multiple volleys, moving off to the side to make several returns with the Warriors. A Waubonsie return is popped up, which allows Ahmad time to run over and launch a forehand that hits off the racquet of Kalra as she is unable to keep the ball alive. The second set is tied up at 6-6 and heads to a tiebreaker.

Gaur has another serve late in the second set as the Warriors hope to avoid a third set. Ahmad looks to cut her shot across the court, but Kalra cuts it off with a backhand, earning the point. Waubonsie hangs on with a hard-fought win 6-4, 7-5.

The Huskies hold on in one doubles to take the win

At one doubles Naperville North looks to close out a team win with freshman Makaelynn Woller-Li and junior Zannah Chien. Across the net for the Warriors are junior Chloe Cochran and sophomore Devi Rao.

Waubonsie gets off to a hot start as Rao rips an ace right on the corner to give the Warriors the early lead.

Later in the set, Cochran has the serve. Chien sends several lobs to the back which are sent back by Cochran as line drive forehands from the lefty. On the third return from the Huskies, Rao rushes the net and smashes the point down. The Warriors build a 3-0 first set lead.

The Huskies find their footing later in the set. Woller-Li has the serve and works the back line while Chien patrols close to the net. After an exchange of volleys, Chien spins a backhand that the Warriors are unable to corral. The North duo goes on a run to take the first set 6-3.

The second set see saws back and forth. Chien with a tough spinning serve to the right but Cochran chases it down. Chien scoops a return that is deflected back by Cochran. Rao and Chien exchange rapid volleys until Woller-Li lobs a return back behind the Warriors who found themselves at the net. The Huskies hang on for a 7-6 second set victory as Naperville North girls tennis takes the team win 5-2 after an exciting clash with Waubonsie.