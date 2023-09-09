Naperville North girls volleyball pick up a dominant win over Batavia

A non-conference battle on Thursday afternoon features Naperville North girls volleyball and the Batavia Bulldogs. Both teams look to add wins early on in the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North girls volleyball in full control to start

The first point of the match comes off a serve from Leah Norris as Batavia is not able to keep the ball alive before hitting the floor.

Senior Middle Cate Thompson gets the attack going early for the Huskies as her kill from the right side deflects off the Batavia blockers. This was one of her three kills of the game.

Batavia’s Sophia Stuart goes on a serving run helping the Bulldogs take their first lead of the set 10-9.

Senior Isabella Fleurima’s kill in the middle of the first set helps build some confidence and momentum within the Huskie squad.

Trying to stay alive in the first set, Batavia’s stout defensive effort ends in a long rally between the two teams as players lay their bodies on the floor to keep the sequence going. A Thomspon middle attack deflects off the hands of a Bulldog as The Huskies increase the lead to 19-13.

Sydney Kushner adds to her seven-kill total in the end of the first set and multiple Batavia errors allow for the Huskies to go on a 7-0 run to take the first 25-13.

Huskies continue to score in the second set

Elizabeth Rossi and Simi Kapustova place a block at the net that stuffs Batavia’s outside hitter with the Huskies opening up the lead in set two 15-9.

On the ensuing point, Defensive specialist Lexi Springer’s float serve drops in front of the Batavia back line for an ace, making the score 16-9.

The chemistry between Norris and Kapustova connect on a slide kill that puts the Huskies on the brink of a set two win.

Fleurima ends the second set with her third kill of the match as Naperville North girls volleyball defeats Batavia two sets to none and moves to a 5-3 record on the season.

