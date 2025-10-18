Naperville North girls volleyball sweeps Metea Valley on senior night

Naperville North girls volleyball sweeps in tonight’s matchup, where it’s the final home match for Naperville North girls volleyball, so that means it’s senior night. The Huskies honor six seniors for their hard work and dedication, and now aim to keep the momentum going with a win over Metea Valley. The Mustangs are looking for revenge after a two-set loss to the Huskies on October 1st. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North Girls volleyball starts senior night with a commanding lead

Huskies kick off the party early in set one. Grace Anderson sets up senior Alivia Meyer, who sends the ball back for the point.

North keeps its foot on the gas as Jocelyn Jamrosz answers the call with a heads-up tap, and that culminates in a 10-3 lead for North.

However, the Mustangs start up their block party. That starts with Olivia denying access to give momentum for the black and gold.

The next contestant for a block is Raina Parekh. It takes some time because of a rally on the court, but eventually Parekh seizes her opportunity and gets the block to go. Metea trails 13-10.

North cleans up the mess and regains control, thanks to Jessica Dickow running to right side and displays the kill.

Metea fights back to make it a set

Despite the slow start, Metea keeps on grinding. Both teams keep the rally alive, but once the Mustangs get the green light, Ashley Ward sets Annie Burk, who uses two hands and lands the push on the other side, and this set is tied at 18.

Now we’re tied at 20, so who wants the lead back? It looks promising for Metea, but Dickow steps up right in the middle and fires an aggressive kill.

Set point coming up for the Huskies and it’s Emma Chang stealing the show with a point, and North wins set one 25-21.

North grabs another early lead in the second set

Huskies start set two the same and that’s with more kills. This time Joelle Pye-Blacknard leaps and hits the kill button for a 5-1 lead.

Though Metea climbs back into it, trailing 8-6. A couple of North digs help the Mustangs set things up, and Olivia Stewart caps things off with a kill.

More seniors on the North side are stepping in, with Cate Provenzano being the lucky contestant to jump up for the kill.

Things keep falling in the home team’s favor. After a great save by the Mustangs, the Huskies show off a better response with Pye Blacknard hitting a laser into the opposing face for the kill and it’s 17-10 dogs.

As for the Mustangs, they’re not out of it. The kills don’t work, giving momentum to North, but remember, they can block if need be. So Parekh shuts the door in front of Dickow for the block, and Metea isn’t going away, trailing 21-16.

North girls volleyball sweeps and gets the senior night win

However, the Huskies stop the late surge with match point coming up. Metea gets hit with an error, and that’s it. Naperville North girls volleyball sweeps and takes the senior night in straight sets, 25-21 and 25-22.

