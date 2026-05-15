Naperville North girls water polo advances to sectional semifinals

After a dominant regular season, the Naperville North Huskies are set to begin their postseason against their DVC foe, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Earlier this season, the Huskies took down the Wildcats 13-4 at Neuqua Valley. The winner will advance to the sectional semifinals on Friday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North advances to sectional semifinals

Just over a minute into the game, North already has two goals. Cate Czochara receives the pass in front of the net and has a one-on-one opportunity, and she wins that battle. The Huskies are up 3-0 early on.

Later in the quarter, Natalie Brown is advancing the ball with some teammates near the net. She stops and sends it right into the back of the net. North is now up 4-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Moments later, North is on the attack again. Czochara passes to Molly Depies with no one around her and fires it right past the goalie. It’s now 5-0 Huskies after less than three minutes of play.

Back the other way, Neuqua Valley is looking for some momentum. Alexa Egan has the ball, and she’s able to sneak this ball around two Husky defenders. The Wildcats are on the board, but trail 6-1 in the first.

Now in the second quarter, North is moving the ball around the perimeter. Eventually, Natalie Brown gets her hands on it and fires it into the net. North’s lead extends to 8-1.

Fast-forward to the second half. Laney Lund has a penalty shot for North. The whistle blows, and she goes down low and past the goalie for the score. With that, the Huskies’ advantage grows to 11-1.

Later on, the Huskies are threatening again. This time, Izzie Martinson takes a shot, and it’s up and over the Wildcat defense. Naperville North goes on to win 15-1 as they advance to the sectional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.