Naperville North girls water polo continues undefeated streak over Neuqua

Spring continues with more girls’ water polo action! In this evening’s contest, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the traveling Naperville North Huskies. Neuqua seeks to upset the Huskies as they ride a two-game winning streak in an effort to extend it to three. North looks to remain dominant as the #1-ranked team in the state, seeking to extend its win streak to 17 with a win tonight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Fast start for the blue and orange

The Huskie offense strikes fast and early as they secure back-to-back goals from Mia Podkasik and Molly Depies to give North a 2-0 lead.

North keeps on the attack as Kat Pavlovich adds to the Huskie total, connecting with the back of the net. However, North’s intense defense costs them as it sends Wildcat, Alex Gonzalez, for a penalty shot. Gonzalez’s goal is good, putting Neuqua on the board as they trail 3-1 midway through the first.

North’s offense doesn’t take kindly to the Wildcats goal, as they spark a scoring run to close out the quarter, securing goals from Ava Podkasik and Cate Czochara. North leads 6-1 to close out the first.

The Huskies look to keep the offense in flow with Sadie Papa connecting for the opening goal of the second quarter.

Huskies take the win

Neuqua keeps fighting as Madelin Conklin secures a long-range goal to get the offense going. But the Huskie offense remains poised as Sophia Lund connects with Jane Freeman for the backhand goal, keeping the groove going on offense.

The Wildcats still keep pushing through; Conklin connects with Gabriella Snider for the goal. The Wildcats trail 3-9 going into halftime.

North’s explosive offense would be too much for the Wildcats to overcome in the second half. The Huskies secure goals from Natalie Brown and Ava Podkasik, preventing a Wildcat goal in the third quarter.

Naperville North defeats Neuqua 13-4 to remain undefeated on the season. North returns home for their next contest against York, and the Wildcats seek to defend their home pool against St. Charles North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.