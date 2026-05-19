Naperville North girls water polo cruises past Metea in sectional semis

We are at Hinsdale Central High School for the IHSA girls water polo sectional semifinals as the number one-seeded Naperville North Huskies take on the number four seed Metea Valley Mustangs. The Mustangs defeated St. Charles East 17-9 in the quarterfinals, while the Huskies cruised past Neuqua Valley 14-1. The Huskies also won the last meeting between these two sides, 16-5, in conference play last month. The winner will face Naperville Central in the sectional championship game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies get off to a flying start

We are off in the first period as the Huskies get going offensively. Natalie Brown connects with Laney Lund, and she scores the opener to give the Huskies the lead.

On the next play, Molly Depies sets up Cate Czocara, and she rips a shot into the net for a two-goal lead.

The Huskies keep rolling, and this time Mia Podkasik blasts a shot into the net and North takes a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Mustangs get called for a foul, and the orange and blue get a penalty shot. Ava Podkasik takes this one and scores to extend the Huskies’ lead by four.

The Mustangs try to get into this one as Natalie Kosta shoots, but North goalkeeper Rugi Stackevicius steps up for a huge save. The Huskies lead 5-0 after one.

We go to the second period, and the Huskies are up 7-0. Makayla Paulding has the ball, and she lets a shot fly and buries it into the back of the net, and the Mustangs finally get on the scoreboard to get their first goal of the night.

The Huskies respond by going on the attack at the other end. Jane Freeman shoots but hits the post. Depies is there for the rebound and slots it into the net to give North a 9-1 lead.

Freeman would get another shot at redemption, and this time she buries it, and the Huskies close out the second period with a 10-1 lead at halftime.

North keeps rolling on offense

The Huskies look to keep the scoring momentum going in the third period. Laney Lund throws a deep pass to Natalie Brown. She looks for another score, but Mustang goalkeeper Jay Schroeder makes the save.

The next time down the pool, Sadie Papa scores to help North close out the third period with a 14-1 lead.

Huskies run away from the Mustangs to advance to the sectional championship

The black and gold keep charging on here as Paulding tries another shot from distance, but Stackevicius makes another save for Naperville North in the fourth period.

Izzie Marlinson and Papa close things out with the final goals of this game as the Naperville North Huskies cruise to another big win, beating the Metea Valley Mustangs 16-1. North will move on to face crosstown rivals Naperville Central in the sectional championship game Saturday.