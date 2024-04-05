Naperville North girls water polo cruises past Naperville Central

It’s a crosstown classic for girls water polo, as Naperville North welcomes Naperville Central to its home pool. These two teams met in last season’s sectional final, where the Huskies won 5-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Huskies immediately go to work with Payton Schrier, who gets the lob and fires it in for the first goal of the game.

Kelsey Wessel is back scoring goals

Kelsey Wessel is back for her senior season at Naperville North as she seizes the right moment on defense and capitalizes with a goal. Talk about a right place, right time situation.

On the next possession, North is on the attack once again, and Calista Jansen joins the scoring fiesta with a powerful shot that leaves the goalkeeper no chance, and that has the Huskies up 4-0.

The Redhawks need some momentum, so Eleni Nicoloudes does it all by herself with the long goalie shot. They trail 5-1 after the first.

In the second quarter, Wessel hits the breakaway button. She dribbles, waits for that target shot, and she hits the bottom right corner. The Huskies continue their aggressive run up 7-1.

Bethany Towers gives the Redhawks hope

Naperville Central will not go down without a fight. Bethany Towers answers the call with a nice floater to give the visitors a spark.

North keeps adding some tallies to the lead as Wessel finds Molly Depies for the Husky goal. Naperville North holds a commanding 9-2 lead at the break.

The Redhawks start the second half on a good note with Towers gambling from long range and it goes in.

Central looks for more by passing the ball around, the movement is capped off with a skip shot by Rachel Viehweg. The Redhawks trail 9-4 but they needed those two goals.

Naperville North girls water polo cruises to a win

The Huskies put a stop to the swing with Kayle Queen, who sneaks one past the goalie for yet another goal for the Blue and Orange.

Into the fourth quarter where Kelsey Wessel caps off the dominating performance with her fifth goal of the game. Naperville North cruises to a 15-4 win over Naperville Central girls water polo.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!