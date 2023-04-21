Naperville North girls water polo cruises to a DVC championship

Naperville North girls water polo starts fast and never looks back as it cruises to a dominant victory, winning the DVC championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Senior Night at Naperville North girls water polo where the Huskies are set to take on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. With a win, North can clinch the regular season DVC title.

Naperville North gets off to great start

Early on, Kelsey Wessel battles for possession with goalie Nainika Gupta in the corner of the pool. She eventually breaks away from her and tosses in the first goal of the game.

Now down 3-0, the Warriors look to respond. Reese Clavey takes a shot, but Rugie Stackevicius is there for the save. She launches a long pass to Sophie Raquel on the other end of the pool and she fires it into the back of the net.

With time dwindling in the 1st quarter, North is on the attack again. This is Caroline Pendlay advancing the ball near the goalie. She fights off the defender and sends it past her. They lead 6-0 after one.

Huskies pull away

Now in the second quarter, North is threatening again. Raquel takes another shot, but this time Nainika Gupta is able to get hand on it and prevent another Husky goal.

Waubonsie Valley is in need of a rally. This is Alex Skurka firing a shot on goal, but Stackevicius deflects it away. Before she can regain possession, Cailin Ball reels it in and tosses it past her to make it 7-1.

With under a minute left in the first half, Gupta finds Reese Clavey and she turns and fires a missile past the goalie for another goal.

After a penalty on the Huskies, Skurka has a penalty shot and she capitalizes on the opportunity. That’s three unanswered goals for the Warriors.

Moments later, Naperville North moves the ball to the middle of the pool where Avery Wright gathers herself before sending a shot just past the goalie’s outstretched arms. It’s now 8-3.

Now the Warriors are in possession and looking to respond. Sophie Raquel applies some pressure and forces the ball free. She races ahead with a defender on her back. She’s able to keep it away from her and tap it towards Kelsey Wessel who finishes the job. That one extends the advantage to 11-3, leading to a 15-5 victory for Naperville North. They clinch the regular season DVC championship.

