Naperville North girls water polo cruises to victory over Naperville Central

Naperville North girls water polo jumps in for an exciting crosstown showdown, coming in winners of six straight while looking for win number two in the DVC against Naperville Central. The Redhawks hope to stop that run while holding a 7-3 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams pump up the score in the first

The Huskies waste no time in the early going. Natalie Brown gets the dry pass and skips it in to give North an early 1-0 lead.

A Payton Schrier goal makes it 2-0 and with the shot clock winding down she gives it a heave and hits the left corner for the goal.

Central heads the other way and it’s Macy Fults whose shot is bar down to get the Hawks on the board.

North continues its strong start as Brown’s shot is deflected, but Mia Podkasik is there for the rebound and scores. A great heads-up play by Podkasik put the Huskies up 5-1.

The high-scoring first quarter continues for dogs, and Cate Czochara jumps in on the action with another goal.

Back comes Central and Fults, who targets the left side of the net, and the Redhawks trail 6-2 after one.

Macy Fults with a hat trick to keep Central in it

In the second quarter, Fults gets her name called again and scores her third goal of the game to keep the Hawks in the hunt.

That just seems to fuel the Huskies with everyone getting involved, including Ava Podkasik, who fires a laser into the back of the net. North takes an 11-3 lead at the half.

New quarter, same Huskies but with a new scorer making a mark as Ria Vaid adds to the tally with a goal.

Cate Czochara caps off a dominant performance for Naperville North

This game is all about the visitors as Cate Czochara’s skip shot is deflected but the ball takes a favorable spin and sneaks in for the goal. It’s that kind of night for the Huskies as they take a commanding 15-4 win over the Redhawks.

