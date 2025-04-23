Naperville North girls water polo easily handles Neuqua to clinch DVC title

Naperville North girls water polo hosts Neuqua Valley in their final DVC regular season matchup. The Huskies enter the contest after just their second loss of the year, while the Wildcats are hoping to build momentum after a recent 12-6 win over Riverside Brookfield. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies start the game with a 13-2 lead at half against Neuqua Valley

Naperville North sets the tone early as Ria Vaid opens the scoring with a quick strike against the Wildcats. Just moments later, Payton Schrier gets in on the action, scoring her first goal of the night off the assist from Gabby Bandera.

The Huskies keep the pressure on as Schrier gets in on the assist, and Ella Grace adds her name to the scoresheet with a clean finish. North goalie Rugie Stackevicius launches it up to Bandera, who follows up with one of the highlights of the night, spinning past a defender and firing it into the net for the goal.

The scoring spree continues with Molly Depies joining the list. Her lone goal of the game helps North build a commanding 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter starts just like the first, with the Huskies picking up right where they left off. Sophomore, Sadie Papa scores early in the period to keep the momentum going. Midway through the quarter, Sophia Lund finds the back of the net for her second goal of the night, pushing North’s lead to nine.

Neuqua Valley finally breaks through on the scoreboard thanks to Phoebe Puacz, who scores the first goal of the game for the Wildcats. Despite the spark, the Huskies continue to roll and head into halftime with a 13-2 lead.

Naperville North girls water polo wins another DVC title

Naperville North maintains control in the third quarter, scoring three more goals to widen the gap to 16-2, including this score from Izzie Martinson. The Huskies add on a couple more in the fourth to cap off a dominant 18-2 victory.

With the win, the Huskies officially clinch the DVC title, finishing undefeated in conference play.