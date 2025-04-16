Naperville North girls water polo uses late surge to sail by Waubonsie Valley in a DVC Matchup

This girls water polo matchup features two of the top 10-ranked teams in the state. It’s Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley facing off in battle for first place in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors use early momentum to take the lead

The Warriors look to keep the scoring attack open as Calin Ball navigates through multiple Huskie defenders for the tough score, giving the Warriors their first advantage of the night as they lead 2 to 1 with four minutes left to go in the first quarter.

The Huskies look to respond to the Warrior offense as Payton Schrier nails this nice backhand shot, tying the game up at 2-2.

With less than two minutes to go in the first, the Huskies draw an exclusion call, giving the Warriors a six on five advantage as Warrior Ruby Meier capitalizes off the call with a goal, putting Waubonsie ahead 3-2.

Another Meier goal makes it 4-2 Warriors as they look to keep the offensive pressure in the second quarter. However, they are denied as Huskie goalie Rugi Stackevicius makes a stop to prevent the Warriors’ offensive momentum.

In quarter number two the Huskies are looking for points as they have not seen the back of the net since the opening quarter. Schrier runs the fast break, puts up a shot, misses, and grabs her miss for the put-back goal.

Cate Czochara and the Huskies storm back to take the lead

The game is tied at 4 with momentum on the side of the Huskies as they look to keep the offensive pedal down. Cate Czochara earns the goal to give the Huskies their first lead since the start of the game.

As the first half nears the end, the Warriors look for one more offensive strike; however, Stackevicius denies entry by making an excellent save as the Huskies hold a 7 to 4 lead at the half.

To start the second half, the Warriors are looking for any offensive momentum to help push them back into the game, and they find it from Jackie Knothe as she cuts the lead to 7-5 at the start of the second half.

Naperville North girls water polo cruises in the second half to a win

The Huskie offense do take too kindly to the Warriors’ goal, as Schrier again found the back of the net, eventually racking up seven goals in the game.

The next Huskie goal comes from Mia Podasik with the dagger. Naperville North pulls away from there, going on to defeat the Waubonsie Valley Warriors 16-5.

