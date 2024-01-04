Naperville North gymnastics starts off 2024 with a narrow win over The Valley

Naperville North gymnastics kicks off 2024 with a home meet against The Valley Co-Op as both teams look to start the new year on a high note. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Xara Gin impresses on the vault for The Valley

Kicking things off on the vault. Ella Buchenauer is first up on the runway as she executes her landing getting a score of 7.9 and a third-place finish.

Next up on the vault is Naperville North’s Erin Arnold. She runs down the runway and performs a backhand spring half-twist getting a fourth-place score of 7.8.

The best vaulter of the afternoon is Xara Gin from The Valley as she sticks the landing getting a top vault score of 8.2.

Two Naperville North gymnasts show off on the uneven bars

Moving onto the uneven bars with Ava Kobbeman. She transitions over to the top bar before dismounting with a clean landing. She gets a score of 7.2 for fourth place.

On the bottom bar now is Kate Ahlfed who makes her way to the top bar. She also sticks her landing for a score of 7.2 tying for fourth with Kobbeman.

Erin Arnold shows her balance on the balance beam

Time to test the gymnast’s balance on the balance beam. Erin Arnold gets us started showing off her abilities early on. She finishes with a one and one half twist dismount earning her a top beam score of 8.15.

Erin Arnold wins her second event on the floor exercise

Moving onto the floor exercise. On Lucia Caruso’s first pass she does a double backhand spring into a one and one half twist. She does a similar move on her last pass giving her a second-place score of 8.4.

Finishing off the meet with Erin Arnold on the floor. She does a midair twist into a front summersault. Her final pass she does four backhand springs before sticking the landing.

Arnold gets the best all-around score of the night with a 32.15 helping Naperville North take down The Valley by half a point.

