Naperville North softball slips past Benet Academy behind late Maddi Larsen single

Benet Academy softball welcomes Naperville North after Mother Nature canceled this matchup last season and postponed this previously scheduled game from early April to mid-May. Now the Huskies and Redwings finally meet to wrap up the regular season before regional play begins next week.

Huskies get the bats going early

Naperville North leading 1-0 in the top of the second inning following an rbi single from Charlotte Chelich. Leadoff hitter Olivia Hebron at the plate and she yanks a ground ball into right field. The ball is bobbled and Ellie Goff circles the bases, coming in to score from first base to make it 2-0.

Moving on to the top of the third inning. After a Charlotte Chelich double, Eliza Patterson smacks a single up the middle. Pinch runner Giana Colvin comes in to score. The Huskies looking strong up 3-0.

Benet responds with a big third inning

Charlotte Chelich has been cruising on the mound, but in the bottom of the third, Marikate Ritterbusch lines a single for the first Redwing hit of the game.

After a Nina Pesare infield single, Taylor Sconza slaps one the other way to load the bases with one out as the Redwings look to break through.

Up next is Angela Horejs who pokes a single over second base to score Ritterbusch and keep the line moving.

Bridget Chapman heads to the plate with the bases still loaded and Chelich briefly loses command, throwing two wild pitches to score Pesare and Sconza, eventually walking Chapman as well. The Huskies are able to escape the inning from there but the damage is done and the game is tied 3-3.

The Redwings flash the leather in the middle frames

To the top of the fourth inning, Benet Academy begins to make some great plays in the softball field. Bridget Chapman makes a tough play on the short hop at third base as she charges and throws out Gabi Chmiel.

Two batters later, Olivia Hebron looks for another hit with a line drive to center field. Nina Pesare comes flying into the screen and makes a fantastic diving catch to steal a hit and end the inning.

Kristina Donaldson leads off the fifth inning for Naperville North, ripping a hard grounder to third. Chapman makes another great snare near the bag and makes the throw in time for the out.

In the top of the sixth, Gabi Chmiel once again is robbed of a base hit as Marikate Ritterbusch makes the play at first and steps on the bag for the out.

Now to the bottom of the sixth where Hannah Baer reaches via hit by pitch and moves to second base, however Chelich is able to end the frame with a strikeout of Ritterbusch to send the game to the 7th, still tied at 3-3.

The Huskies take advantage of two-out error

Leading off the 7th inning, Olivia Hebron adds another single to her tally with a line drive into right field.

Redwing pitcher Gianna Cunningham gets Donaldson and Chelich to fly out. Shayna Woolwine then hits a grounder to short that takes a late hop and bounces off the glove of Angela Horejs to keep the inning alive.

Next up is Maddi Larsen, who has a pair of singles in the game already. The sophomore comes through in the clutch with a hit into center field. The throw to the plate is not in time as Hebron scores from second base as the Huskies take a 4-3 lead.

One out in the bottom of the 7th with Woolwine looking to close things out. Taylor Sconza slaps another single into left field to put the tying run on base.

Angela Horejs at the plate now as she pops one up near the dugout fence. Maddi Larsen makes a nice play to range over from shortstop to make the catch before hitting the wall for the second out.

After Bridget Chapman is walked intentionally, Grace Babich makes a good swing on the ball and drives one into left. However, Lilly Kelly has it played perfectly and makes the catch to end the game. The Huskies end the regular season with their 20th win of the year. An exciting way to head into the post season as Naperville North take this one 4-3 over Benet Academy softball.