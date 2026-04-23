Naperville North softball takes 3-2 nailbiter over Neuqua

Neuqua Valley takes the field for its parent appreciation game as the Wildcats welcome DVC rival Naperville North. These two teams face off for a second straight day, where the Huskies look to bounce back from a 12-5 defeat. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Sara Rossi makes something out of nothing with a small chopper, but thanks to an overthrow at first, Aubrey Marino jogs across the plate, and it’s 1-0 Huskies.

Ashley Pape steps up to bat in the bottom of the first. She gets a nice roller on the base hit, turns on the jets for second, and beats the throw for a double.

Cora Dickson looks to help the cause, but there’s Marino in center field making a diving catch to retire the side.

The Huskies’ infield defense stays on lockdown as Reese Pederson makes a heads-up play to catch the bunt.

Pitcher Gabi Chmiel follows that up with a punchout to keep the score at 1-0 through three innings.

North’s Evy Shufelt begins the fourth with a base that lands out of the fielder’s reach.

Reese Pedersen does work with her glove and bat

Pedersen also steps up with her bat, so she sends her swing into right field. Coming home to score is Shufelt for a 2-0 lead.

Chmiel continues to throw the heat by getting a swing and a miss on Esha Agrawal to keep the Cats off the board.

The fifth inning sees Ava Ross adding more insurance for the Huskies as her single up the middle gives Fae Bretag the green light to score to make it 3-0 Huskies.

Wildcat bats come alive in the final frame

That remains the score in the bottom of the seventh as Neuqua gets one more try. Agrawal puts enough power on her hit to make it to first base.

Ducks on the pond, and Anna Stenson keeps the Wildcats alive with a two-run RBI. Suddenly, we have a 3-2 ballgame.

Gabi Chmiel secures the win for Naperville North softball

The bases are loaded with Pape hoping to play hero, but Chmiel closes the door for the Huskies by striking the side and pitching a complete game. Naperville North takes a narrow 3-2 win over Neuqua.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!