Naperville North softball uses late surge to power past Waubonsie Valley

Naperville North softball responds to Waubonsie Valley’s rally en route to a decisive win over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A sunny, but cool afternoon matchup with Naperville North softball traveling to Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies hope to remain undefeated in DVC play.

Naperville North gets the bats going early

In the top of the first inning, Kristina Donaldson follows a Charlotte Chelich double with and RBI two-bagger of her own. Courtesy runner Sara Rossi comes around to score as the Huskies strike first for a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, after a leadoff Eliza Patterson single, Laurel Anstine lines a ball to second. Avery Kahl makes a nice running grab and doubles Patterson off first with a throw to Lily Elsea to end the threat.

To the top of the third inning, North leadoff hitter Olivia Hebron slaps a single back up the middle. Ellie Goff comes around to score from second base and it’s 2-0 Huskies.

Later in the third, Maddi Larsen slaps a hard grounder to short that skips past Anna Riggs into the outfield. Hebron and Sara Rossi come in to score to make it a 4-0 lead for the orange and blue.

The Warriors battle back in the middle innings

Charlotte Chelich has been cruising on the mound as we move to the bottom of the fourth inning. Lefty Gia Cobert smacks a single into center field to start off the frame for Waubonsie Valley.

Next up is Riggs who swats a deep fly into left that drops in for a hit. Cobert motors into third and Riggs into second for a double.

Hannah Laub steps to the plate with the Warriors in need of a big hit. The junior delivers with a line drive into the gap in left center. Laub heads to second as two runs score to cut the deficit in half as it’s now 4-2.

Mackenzie Ondrejcak is batting next and the senior comes up with an RBI hit as well. Laub comes in from second on the single and it’s a one run game.

We move to the bottom of the fifth, Shayna Woolwine now pitching for the Huskies and Anna Riggs is back at the dish. Gia Cobert on first after another single when Riggs slices a line drive into right field. The throw goes to second where Riggs gets caught off the bag, but she hustles into third base as Cobert breaks for home and everyone is safe! Waubonsie is fired up as we are all tied at 4-4 heading to the 6th inning.

The Huskies break the game open in the final frames

In the top of the 6th, the Huskies have the bases loaded with nobody out. Ellie Goff with a roller that sneaks into the outfield to score Eliza Patterson to put North back in front 5-4.

After Hannah Laub gets a strikeout, Charlotte Chelich takes a pitch the other way into left to score a pair of runs as Gabi Chmiel and Giada Colvin come home. One of three doubles in the game for Chelich.

Next up is Kristina Donaldson who continues to crush the ball in this one as it gets to the fence in left. Two more runs come in to score as Donaldson hustles in for a triple. A big time response from Naperville North who now leads 9-4.

In the seventh inning, the Huskies put the game away for good. Sophomore Maddi Larsen with a sinking liner that eludes a diving Annika Wilberg. The ball rolls all the way to the fence and Larsen sprints around the bases on her way to an inside the park home run. Despite a challenge from the host Warriors, Naperville North improves to 4-0 in DVC play after a 16-4 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!