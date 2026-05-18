Naperville North takes second place in the boys gymnastics state finals

We’re here at Hoffman Estates High School, where all the top gymnasts in the state have gathered to compete in the IHSGCA state finals. The Naperville North Huskies have high hopes of dethroning the defending state champions, Glenbard West, after qualifying as a team at sectionals. Individual gymnasts Aidan Klein, Maddux Thomas, Landon Lucero, Sebastian Mitchell, and Oscar Binkowski from Naperville Central have qualified for the competition as well. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

On to the horizontal bar with Sebastian Mitchell from Naperville Central. Towards the end of this routine, he works on his dismount, and he sticks the landing. The Redhawk scores a solid 7.050 from the judges, placing him in the top 20.

Next up, we have Naperville North’s Alex Realmuto. He spins through his routine, finishes with a solid landing, and scores a 7.85, which is good for seventh overall in the event. The sophomore also finishes in the top 20 in the all-around. Jae Newman from Addison Trail finishes first on the horizontal bar with a 9.30.

Stas Kalabayda wins state in the pommel horse

Moving over to the pommel horse, we have stand-out Huskie junior Stas Kalabayda. He shows off some good control moving through the handles before exiting with a smooth dismount. He dazzles the crowd and judges to the tune of a 9.60. Kalabayda is the pommel horse state champion. Teammate Albert Rustandi finishes in the top ten with a 7.90. Caleb Kang from Hinsdale Central is the runner-up at 9.35 with John Mammoser from Glenbard West in third.

Moving on, we have the parallel bars. After dominating the sectionals, Glenbard West stand-out Louie Diab is seamless as he goes through his routine and caps it off with an impressive dismount. He earns first place with an incredible 9.90, and he celebrates with his fellow Hilltoppers. The nearly perfect score is the best of the state meet.

Naperville Central is well represented

Now on to the still rings with Naperville Central’s Oscar Binkowski, he finishes his routine with a firm landing, and that scores a solid 7.70 to land in the top 20.

Staying on the rings, Naperville North senior Albert Rustandi takes his turn. He holds himself upside down before flipping down and sticking the landing. His teammates are fired up as he scores 8.100, which is good for ninth overall.

Next up, we have Kalabayda once again. He displaces impressive control on the rings just before he launches up, spins away, and sticks the landing. That routine scores 9.25, which is good for second place, only behind Louie Diab’s 9.50.

Now we move on to the vault with Naperville Central’s Landon Lucero. He launches into the air and flips into a solid landing. He earns an 8.900, and the Redhawks are fired up. Teammate Oscar Binkowski cracks the top ten with his own vault of 9.050.

Louie Diab steals the show for Glenbard West

We’ll stay with the vault with Diab from the Hilltoppers. He picks up speed, hits his mark, and sticks the landing after the backflip. He scores a 9.80 and earns another first place.

On to the last event, the floor exercise. Kalabayda is looking to cap off his routine smoothly. He takes off and comes down with a stellar landing. Another strong performance earns an impressive 9.550. Kalabayda takes second in the event and second in the all-around as well to cap off a great season.

Finally, we have Louie Diab seeking another first-place finish for Glenbard West. He shows off some acrobatic tumbling before capping it off with a firm landing. That routine earns a 9.60, which gives him another first-place finish.

Diab goes on to win the all-around championship with Kalabayda placing second and fellow Hilltopper John Mammoser in third. Jae Newman finishes in fourth, and another Hilltopper, Patrick Guare, rounds out the top five.

Glenbard West wins a second straight state title with Naperville North in second

Glenbard West wins the state championship for a second straight year with a score of 165.90, while Naperville North finishes as the state runner-up at 150.700, thanks to fellow North team members Jaden Millner, Finn Coyle, and Matthew Faust. Evanston finishes in third. Huskie head coach Chris Stanicek was named the 2026 IHSGCA Coach of the Year.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.