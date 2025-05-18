Naperville North trounces Waubonsie 17-6 to earn 4th straight IHSA Boys Water Polo Sectional

Naperville North hosts Waubonsie Valley in an IHSA Boys Water Polo Sectional Final!

The Naperville North Boys Water Polo senior class has only known success at the sectional level. Winners of three straight sectionals, only Waubonsie Valley stands in their way of a fourth. In contrast, the Warriors are in the sectional final for the first time in a decade with a trip to state on the line. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North opens with a 6-0 advantage to open the IHSA Boys Water Polo Sectional

The Huskies wasted no time getting to work. The ball makes its way to Jack Reif in the middle, and the senior scores the opening goal. 1-0 North.

North’s offense continues to click as Jacob Podkasik finds Reif in the middle again, and it doesn’t matter how many defenders are there, Reif scores again. 3-0 North.

Waubonsie is trying its luck on offense now. Youssef El Touny shoots from the middle, but Caleb Uson keeps the Warriors off the board with this save.

Waubonsie goes down a man here, and that frees up Podkasik for this shot to put North up 5-0.

Jack Boudeman had some key passes from this spot before, but this time he goes right up in front of the net and skips one in. North continues to roll up 6-0 in the second quarter.

North looks to do more damage, but this time, Lucas Adeli stops the bleeding with a save.

Rising out of the water, Ben Meier finds the edge of the net for a Waubonsie goal. They trail 6-2.

Caden Tsao and Podkasik play it back and forth before Podkasik fires a rocket into the back of the net. North leads 8-2.

After he’s fouled on a shot attempt, Reif has just the goalie to beat and wastes no time scoring. 11-2 North at the half.

Huskies cruise to an 11-point victory and a fourth straight Boys Water Polo Sectional title

Here’s Mason Hofmann on a break. He sets up to the side of the net and quickly dishes to Podkasik, who has an empty half of the net to score on.

Here is a Hail Mary pass from Uson to Hoffman again. This time, he passes to Reif. Reif fakes all over before firing a shot into the left side. North rolls over Waubonsie 17-6 to secure a fourth IHSA Boys Water Polo Sectional title in four years. They face Brother Rice in the State Quarter Final on Friday at Stevenson.