Naperville North volleyball wins the Crosstown Classic against the Redhawks

It’s the Crosstown Classic in Boys Volleyball as the Naperville North Huskies host the Naperville Central Redhawks. The Huskies look to win their third match in a row and go 2-0 in the DVC while the Redhawks search for their first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North and Naperville Central both start strong

We start with North’s Noah Hrubesky as he gets air to get the game’s first kill.

The Redhawks get on the board through their defense as Hudson Warnes and Ian Anderson combine for the block at the net.

Naperville Central gets their offense going here, with Wyatt Yager getting the ace off the accurate serve behind the Huskies’ back line.

The Huskies, though, get an ace of their own from Hrubesky as his serve finds the back corner for the point.

The Huskies lead after the first set

North turns their defense into offense as Nicholas Patt blocks the kill attempt to give North the point. The Huskies win the first set 25-16 over the Redhawks.

Naperville North starts the second set, how they ended the first. Here, Ben Carlson times his jump perfectly to get the block.

Huskies keep the momentum as Ermuun Batchuluun’s serve gets over the net to earn the ace.

The Redhawks fight back as Wyatt Yager’s serve leaves North standing still and getting the ace.

Central keeps on applying pressure. This time Zach Hurd gets over the ball and slams it home for the kill.

Naperville North volleyball secures the Crosstown Classic Victory

North, still with the lead, extends it here as Noah Yi slams the ball over the net with power to get the kill.

The Huskies secure the win on defense as Hrubesky’s active hands at the net blocks the hit getting the match point.

Naperville North wins the crosstown classic against Naperville Central in two straight sets, 25-16, 25-21.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!