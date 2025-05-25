Naperville North wins 14th straight Girls Soccer Regional after beating Oswego

Regional championship action for girls soccer is on, as fourth-seeded Naperville North travels to face fifth-seeded Oswego. The Huskies enter after beating Plainfield East 3-0, while the Panthers enter off a double-overtime win over Waubonsie Valley. North looks to continue its Regional dominance, as they’ve won a title every year since 2011! The winner will move on to face Benet Academy in the Sectional Semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North and Oswego both generate good looks to open the IHSA Girls Soccer Regional Final

North gets momentum early as Alexa Surdyk passes it to Claire DeCook. She surges ahead past the defense and takes the shot, but it goes just wide of the net, keeping the game scoreless.

Now Oswego’s turn on offense, Jordyn Washington gets the short pass up the middle, she takes the shot as it bounces towards the net, but Olivia Ochsner makes the save to keep the game tied.

North’s defense remains firm, as Washington takes the ball again and shoots it from the right side, but Ochsner makes the juggling save to shut down the Panthers’ attack.

North goes back on the charge, as the race for the ball is claimed by DeCook. She takes the shot, but a sliding save is made by Kyla Baier.

Then, before the half, North goes again, as the ball makes its way to the middle towards Lily Radek, her shot is deflected into the air and tipped away by Baier. North claims the rebound with Kathryn Rohr going again, but her shot is blocked by Oswego. The Panthers clear the ball out of their territory to keep it scoreless at halftime.

Abby Penn finds Brooke Welch to give the Huskies a one-goal advantage

Now in the second half, going the other way, North gets the loose ball. Abby Penn sends in a dangerous cross, where it finds the foot of Brooke Welch, who volleys it in through a crowd! She falls down, but puts North up 1-0 early in the second half.

North has another opportunity on the corner-kick as the ball bounces off several players. Emily Buescher side kicks it to the net, but a nice defensive play is made by Isabella Delgado to keep it a one-goal game.

Later on, North now has a free-kick as Buescher sends a line drive to the net. The Huskies try to deflect it in, but Baier beats them to the ball for a terrific save.

North keeps attacking, as a scramble towards the net sees DeCook claim possession. She takes the shot as it goes past Baier but not the goalpost, bouncing off the woodwork as Oswego takes possession.

However, Naperville North girls soccer doesn’t allow a goal all game, as they claim the Regional Championship 1-0 over Oswego. It’s the 14th straight Regional title for the Huskies! They return home on Tuesday night to host Benet in the Sectional Semifinals.