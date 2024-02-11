Naperville North’s Bryce Welch rises up for the dunk

Let’s head over to Metea Valley, where Naperville North’s Bryce Welch runs in transition and throws down a dunk. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Bryce Welch soars for two

With under a minute remaining in the second quarter, the Mustangs are ahead by two. Cole Arl intercepts the pass and hits the ball forward almost like a volleyball player, which leads to a wide-open lane for Welch. He slams it home and gives North the lead.

We’ll take another look at the play from Welch, but it’s also a great defensive effort from Arl.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.