Naperville North’s Stas Kalabayda shines in first high school gymnastics meet

Naperville North’s Stas Kalabayda comes up with our Boys Play of The Week, as the freshman competed in his first high school gymnastics competition. Kalabayda recorded the highest score in every event, despite going against multiple top-10 state qualifiers from a season ago. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North’s Stas Kalabayda records an 8.9 or better in every event

The freshman starts on the Pommel Horse with some nice movement around the apparatus and rises to a handstand before exiting. He scored a 9.5, 1 point better than anyone else in the event.

His best came on the floor, where he scored a 9.6, .3 better than anyone else. For his first high school meet, Kalabayda records an 8.9 or better in every event, paving the way for a great season.

