Naperville Sports Weekly Awards Show 2026 Top 10 Plays of the Year

It’s time to conclude the year with the best plays of the year. Here are the top ten. This award is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

At number 10, Benet girls’ volleyball attacks the opposition. Brooklynne Brass sets up a pass, then hustles over for a back row blast off the top tape. This point helped the Redwings secure another IHSA Regional Title.

Now to play number 9, it’s another Redwing, but on the turf. In the third quarter versus St. Viator, Luke Doyle takes a punt all the way to the house for over 60 yards and the score! This would bring Benet over the top 21-13.

At number 8, it’s go to state or go home on the baseball diamond. In the bottom of the seventh, Redhawk Jermaine Kenady lays out to make the game-sealing grab, sending Central to the 4a state series.

Now to the mats for number 7 with Ashley Basmajian for Metea Valley girls wrestling. She maneuvers an elite pin to secure a spot at the Sectional meet.

Let’s move to the hardwood for play number 6. Against the Redhawks, Cole Kelly puts his hands in the cookie jar, goes on a breakaway, and slams the dunk on the other end.

We stay with the courts at number 5 with Waubonsie Valley Girls Basketball. With the DVC title on the line, Arie Garcia throws up a tough half-court shot with time expiring and banks it in!

Skate over to the hockey rink for play number 4. In the opening round of the AHAI playoffs, Naperville Hockey Club’s Landon Connolly goes top shelf for the highlight-reel ‘Michigan goal’.

Now into our top 3 with play number 3. Neuqua Valley’s Daniel Robinson sprints down and leaps 24 feet and 9.75 inches in the pit. This distance sets the Wildcat record for the longest jump in program history.

Let’s go to number 2 on our list with Braden Piwowar and Central boys’ water polo. In open space, Piwowar seizes the opportunity to go for the behind-the-back lob, securing the score in the back of the net.

We head to the pitch for the top spot on our countdown. In a long and rainy matchup, it’s Eddie Zoeller calling the game by firing the state-winning shot for Naperville North boys soccer.