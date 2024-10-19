Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Eight

We are down to the final two games of the IHSA football regular season with week eight of Football Friday. Playoff spots are on the line for some while others are looking for some positive vibes as the year winds down. Let’s get to the highlights. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North vs. Homewood-Flossmoor

Naperville North sends its high-flying offense to face another team that can put up points in a hurry, the Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings. The home squad has already knocked off a pair of local opponents in Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley.

Let’s jump ahead to late in the fourth quarter because this was a wild one. Jacob Bell just scored on a QB sneak to put the Huskies behind 48-40 with under two minutes to play. Edward Mumford makes the recovery of the Tyler Duewel onside kick to give North the ball once again.

With time winding down, Bell looks deep for Quinn Morris who makes the catch near the sidelines and gets in for the touchdown. The Huskies get the two point conversion to send the game to overtime tied at 48-48.

After each team scores a touchdown and two point conversion in the first overtime, the Vikings score first in the second OT to take a 62-56 lead on a run from Jayden Banks. The Vikings go for two again, but the North defense stuffs the QB keeper.

The Huskies once again turn to Bell and Morris who connect for another big time touchdown as Morris rises up to catch the fade to tie the game. The ninth touchdown of the game for Jacob Bell. That sets up Tyler Duewel with a chance to win the game with the extra point. For the second time this season, Duewel hits the walk off extra point in overtime as the Huskies win one of the most exciting games the state of Illinois has seen all year by the score of 63-62. Do yourself a favor and watch the full highlight of this one when you have the chance!

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley picked up win number four last Friday night against DeKalb. In order to earn playoff eligibility for the first time since 2018, the Warriors will have to get past Lincoln-Way Central. The Knights are in the same spot as the Warriors, one victory away from the post season with a 4-3 record.

Waubonsie trails 15-0 in the first half, but the Warriors get a big play from standout running back Chrisjan Simmons who finds the open field to get the green and gold on the board down 15-7.

The Warriors are down 22-7 in the third quarter when Josh Siekierski threads the needle to Brock Culberson for the touchdown. Waubonsie trails 22-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

With under six minutes to go in the game, the Knights put the game away as Luke Tingley follows his blockers on the right side and outruns the defense for the 45-yard touchdown run. Lincoln-Way Central earns win number five after the 29-13 road victory. The Warriors need to win against Metea Valley next week to have any hope for the playoffs.

Sandburg vs. Naperville Central

Naperville Central is the lone undefeated local team and the number two ranked team in class 8A in the state. It will not be easy to remain unbeaten with Sandburg visiting the Redhawks. It will be a tough test for the Central defense as the Eagles have only scored below 20 points one time this season.

The Naperville Central offense got started early, driving right down the field and taking the 7-0 lead on a QB sneak from Sebi Hayes.

Later in the first quarter, a welcome sight for Redhawk nation as Aiden Clark returns from injury to take the handoff into the end zone from nine yards out for the touchdown. Naperville Central takes a 19-0 lead into halftime.

Sandburg trails 19-8 in the fourth quarter and needs a score, but the hard-hitting Central defense stands tall. Garrett Nichols blows up the screen pass and Nathan Czachor recovers the loose ball. The Redhawks improve to 8-0 and win the Southwest Valley Conference Red Division.

Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley

Both Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley have been eliminated from the playoff picture, but both teams are eager to end the year on a high note. The Mustangs have the opportunity to defeat their district 204 rivals for the first time in program history.

The Wildcats with an early 7-0 lead, but Metea Valley evens the score as Charles Flowers powers his way up the middle to paydirt to make it 7-7.

Later in the quarter, Neuqua is on the move and Kiet Truong finds Ben Stefanski on the slant for the touchdown to put the Cats back in front 14-7.

Metea trails 21-7 midway through the second quarter but the Mustangs keep battling. Jake McLeod rolls out and finds Dylan Liner who makes the catch and avoids a defender as he slips into the end zone. Metea cuts the lead back to one possession.

But the Neuqua Valley offense is clicking all throughout the game, specifically the connection between Kiet Truong and Sean Anshel who pair up for three touchdowns in the opening half. The Wildcats earn their second win of the year by the score of 49-20 over Metea Valley.

Benet Academy vs. Nazareth Academy

After struggling against Fenwick at home a week ago, Benet Academy travels to LaGrange Park where it does not get any easier against the 6-1 Roadrunners from Nazareth Academy. The Redwings do have five wins on their resume but a win over Nazareth would have the black and red faithful feeling much better about the post season.

The Roadrunners hit the ground running as Lesroy Tittle takes the handoff and sprints off the left tackle, taking the ball down the sideline for the opening score of the game. Nazareth jumps out to a 28-0 lead.

Benet is able to get some momentum going in the second quarter as Ryan Kubacki finds Luke Doyle in the corner of the end zone as the receiver makes a great catch for the touchdown.

Nazareth scoring at will in the first half. Logan Malachuk rolls to his right and finds James Penley, who breaks through a tackle and heads for the end zone. The Roadrunners take down the Redwings by the score of 62-14 and improve to 7-1.

Standings and Schedules

Moving over to the standings where Naperville Central stands on top with that 8-0 record. Naperville North solidifies its playoff position and improves to 6-2. Benet Academy sits at 5-3 while Waubonsie Valley remains in the hunt for the playoffs at 4-4.

Next week is a big one for several of our teams as the regular season comes to a close. The number two ranked Redhawks visit the number one team in the state, Lincoln-Way East in a matchup that the entire state will be watching. Naperville North plays host to Sandburg. Neuqua Valley looks to make it two wins in a row at Andrew. Waubonsie Valley must get past rival Metea Valley to earn that fifth win for playoff eligibility. Benet Academy returns home to face a strong DePaul Prep team.

We’ll see you for the regular season finale of Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell. Thanks for watching!