Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Four

Week Four of high school football brings multiple key conference showdowns as the postseason picture takes an early shape for our local teams. Let's kick off another big week of gridiron action!

Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley

Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley have had some outstanding matchups over the years, but this one is important as the loser will have their backs firmly against the wall in terms of having any hopes for the postseason. The Wildcats have lost two straight after starting the year with a win at Waubonsie Valley, while the Redhawks are still looking for their first win of the season after dropping a last-second heartbreaker to Sandburg last week.

In the first quarter, Neuqua quarterback Drake Mennecke drops an absolute dime into the waiting arms of Ben Stefanski, who turns on the afterburners and outruns the Redhawk defense for an 82-yard score. The Wildcats take a 7-0 lead.

Central takes a turn on offense where quarterback Jackson Loth drops back to pass and tosses to Kyle Clark, who makes a brilliant catch in the back of the end zone and gets his feet in bounds. The Redhawks even the score at 7-7.

In the second quarter, the Redhawks are on the attack again. Loth takes the snap and launches a deep pass, and connects with Mark Williams, who shakes free and takes it 75 yards for the touchdown. Naperville Central takes a 17-7 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Neuqua looks to get back in the game. The Wildcats are inside the ten-yard line as Mennecke looks to pass. He takes off to his left and sprints for the pylon, reaching to get the ball across the goal line for the score. Neuqua trails 17-14 with another quarter to play.

Central with a 24-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. Neuqua needs to drive the length of the field in hopes of tying the game. The snap to Mennecke is high and Paul Peradottin drags him down for the big loss to put the game away. Naperville Central has its first win of the year by the score of 24-17 over Neuqua Valley.

Naperville North vs. Homewood Flossmoor

Naperville North heads to Homewood Flossmoor, returning to the scene of one of the most thrilling football games in all of the IHSA last fall. The Huskies are hoping to pick up a third straight victory this season and a third straight win over the Vikings.

In the second half, trailing 10-3, the Huskies are inside the red zone. Quarterback Josiah Nothacker drops back and tosses to wide receiver Jack Zitko for the touchdown to tie the game at 10-10.

After a stalled drive, North is forced to punt the ball away deep in its own territory. The snap is high, and William Bundy gets up and blocks the punt. The Vikings fall on the ball in the end zone and take a 17-10 lead on a huge special teams play.

Late in the game, Homewood-Flossmoor has the ball back inside North territory. A quick pass goes to Myles Ellis, who jukes several Huskie defenders before taking the ball 48 yards for the game-sealing touchdown. Homewood-Flossmoor wins 24-10 over Naperville North as the Huskies fall to 2-2.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Andrew

Waubonsie Valley is on the road for a third consecutive week. The road-weary Warriors hope they can pick up their first win over the 1-2 Andrew Thunderbolts, who have scored fewer than ten points in both of their losses this fall.

Jumping into the second quarter with the Warriors trailing 15-0. Brayden Hostetler takes the handoff and powers his way up the middle and through the Thunderbolt defense for the touchdown. Waubonsie has the running game clicking throughout the night.

In the second half, trailing 29-7, Ishmaiah Elliot takes the ball up the middle and keeps fighting through would-be tacklers. The Warrior finds himself all alone for the long touchdown run to put his team down 29-13 with plenty of time remaining.

Andrew begins to pull away in the third quarter. Quarterback Camden Maniattis keeps the ball himself on the option and breaks into the open field down the right side. The Thunderbolts strike for a 36-13 lead.

After long touchdowns from Andrew and Waubonsie, the Warriors still trail 42-27. But Elliot keeps the dynamic Waubonsie running attack on target, scoring from nearly 50 yards out to make it a 42-33 score in the fourth quarter. The Warriors eventually make it a 42-40 ballgame, but run out of time as Andrew holds on for the victory as Waubonsie Valley drops to 0-4 to start the year.

Sandburg vs. Metea Valley

Metea Valley was knocked from the unbeaten column after being taken down by Naperville North in Week three. The Mustangs look to bounce back as they return home to face Sandburg, who enters the matchup a perfect 3-0.

The Eagles strike first as a deep post route into the end zone to Quinn Durkin, who makes the tough grab despite the solid coverage. Sandburg eventually takes a 14-0 lead.

Near the end of the first quarter, Marquis Brown takes the handoff for Metea Valley and sprints through the line, eventually finding his way into the end zone to cap off a 96-yard drive! The Mustangs are on the board and trail just 14-7.

Both offenses get stagnant for most of the next two quarters. Metea trails 17-7 late in the fourth quarter and needs a score to stay alive, but the Mustangs botch the handoff and Sandburg recovers the loose ball. A second straight loss for Metea Valley as Sandburg improves to 4-0 after a 24-7 road victory.

Benet Academy vs. St. Viator

Benet Academy got back on the winning track a week ago against De La Salle. It will be a tougher test on the road this week against St. Viator and new head coach, NFL kicking legend Robbie Gould. The Lions are 1-2 but have scored only seven points in the last two weeks combined.

It does not take long for the Lions to reach that mark in this game. Dylan Molina gets open in the end zone and catches the pass from Joey Lampignano as St. Viator goes up 7-0.

With the game tied 7-7 in the second half, Benet receiver Luke Doyle takes matters into his own hands. He fields the Lion punt at his own 35 and sprints towards the sideline. Doyle finds some room and outruns the coverage team, 65 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Redwings lead by the same score in the fourth quarter when Doyle makes his presence felt once again. Fielding another punt near midfield, he gets a block and heads downfield with a head of steam. He is brought down inside the ten, capping off an incredible return performance for Doyle.

A few plays later, Joe Salvino takes the handoff from five yards out and scores on a run to the left side. The Redwings go up two scores and hold on for a big 21-13 road victory over St. Viator.

Standings and Schedules

Benet Academy stands above the local teams with a record of 3-1, just two victories shy of playoff eligibility for a second straight season. After that, Naperville North and Metea Valley sit at 2-2, with Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley still in need of multiple victories at 1-3.

Next week, Neuqua Valley plays its third DuPage Valley foe of the early season as the Wildcats host Metea Valley. Naperville North returns home to welcome Lockport. Waubonsie Valley is finally back on its home field to face Lincoln Way West. Naperville Central will host the juggernaut that is Lincoln Way East. Speaking of juggernauts, Benet Academy is back at Benedictine to face Mt. Carmel. That wraps up Week Four of Football Friday. Another big week awaits as the regular season crosses the midway point. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!