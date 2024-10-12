Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Seven

The high school football season is entering the home stretch as we welcome this week seven edition of Football Friday. Local rivalries renewed and playoff implications abound as we turn to the highlights! Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North

Naperville North is one victory away from securing a playoff spot after a big road victory over Lincoln-Way West a week ago. The Huskies host Neuqua Valley, who would love to play spoiler against their local conference foe.

In the first quarter following a Huskie touchdown, North defensive lineman Gabriel Hill makes a move and gets the sack on and forces the fumble. Donovan Howard scoops up the ball and takes it in for the score as North goes up 14-0. The refs don’t enjoy the play as much as the Huskies.

Later in the first half, North quarterback Jacob Bell continues his outstanding senior season as he finds speedy wide receiver Brock Pettaway behind the defense for the score as the Huskies lead 28-0.

All Naperville North in this game as Bell throws a receiver screen to Nick Manzardo who breaks free down the sideline and is off to the races. The Huskies roll to a 42-0 victory and clinch a post season berth, defeating Neuqua Valley for the first time at home since 2014.

DeKalb vs. Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley needs two wins over the final three weeks to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2018. The Warriors welcome the winless DeKalb Barbs, who are eager to emerge victorious for the first time this fall.

In the first quarter, Waubonsie quarterback Josh Siekierski drops back and finds Brock Culberson who makes the catch behind the Barbs defense and races into the end zone for the first score of the game. The Warriors build a 14-0 lead.

A 14-13 game in the fourth quarter. Sierkierski under pressure as he scrambles right before finding Owen Roberts in the end zone for the touchdown to put the Warriors up 21-13.

DeKalb keeps coming back as Billy Miller catches the touchdown pass to put the Barbs down 21-19. However the Waubonsie defense stops the two point conversion to maintain the lead.

On the next Warriors drive, Chrisjan Simmons gets the handoff and breaks a tackle on the left side before breaking free and taking the ball in from 18-yards out for his second touchdown of the night. Waubonsie goes up two scores after the Cade Valek extra point and holds on for a 28-19 victory. The Warriors are just one win away from the playoffs.

Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley

Naperville Central continues rolling along with a perfect 6-0 record while traveling to Aurora to face Metea Valley. The Mustangs have faced a gauntlet of challenging opponents over the past month and it does not get any easier against he undefeated Redhawks.

Early in the second quarter trailing 7-0, Metea quarterback Jake MacLeod throws a pass over the middle to Anirudh Saravanan who makes the catch for the touchdown. The Mustangs are hanging tough early as the scores is tied up at 7-7.

Redhawk quarterback Sebastian Hayes begins to make his presence felt as he throws his second touchdown pass of the night. This one goes to Ryan Downey from thirty yards out as Naperville Central opens up a 21-7 lead.

Naperville Central seizes control from there as the offense overpowers the Mustangs. Jalen Isom pushes the pile into the end zone for another score. The Redhawks remain unbeaten and move to 7-0 following a 56-7 victory over Metea Valley.

Fenwick vs. Benet Academy

Benet Academy returns home to Benedictine a week after snagging a spot in the post season for the first time since 2019. The Friars of Fenwick are a difficult foe, hitting the road with a 5-1 record on the season.

Fenwick gets off to a quick start as quarterback Jamen Williams finds Andrew Bjorson in the end zone for the touchdown. The Friars jump out to an 18-0 lead.

Still in the first half, Frankie Hosty in at quarterback as he throws a low pass to Raphiel Stewart who makes the diving catch. Fenwick takes a 28-0 lead into halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Redwing offense finally gets on the board as Colin Murray fights through the defense to get into the end zone. However Fenwick is in control from start to finish as the Friars take down Benet 42-7.

Standings and Schedules

Naperville Central is still soaring atop the local standings at 7-0. Naperville North joins the Redhawks and Redwings with the coveted playoff eligibility asterisk next to their names. Waubonsie Valley at 4-3 is one win away from joining the post season club.

In week eight, Neuqua Valley will host Metea Valley. The Mustangs may have their best chance to defeat the Wildcats for the first time in program history. Naperville Central hosts Sandburg while Naperville North visits Homewood-Flossmoor. Waubonsie Valley looks for win number five at home against Lincoln-Way Central. Benet Academy with another tough conference opponent, on the road at Nazareth.

Just two weeks of the regular season remain but there is still plenty of exciting action on the gridiron to be played. We’ll see you again next week! For Football Friday, I’m Justin Cornwell.