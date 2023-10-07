Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Seven

It finally feels like fall with a chill in the air as the high school football schedule flips to October. Only games remaining in the regular season means our teams are running out of time to earn a playoff spot or make their case for a strong post season seed. Let’s get to the highlights! Week seven of Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley

The marquee matchup of the night is the classic District 204 matchup between Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley. The original Valley plays host for this matchup and the Warriors are just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Wildcats sit at 3-3 and need a pair of wins in their final three games to keep their playoff streak alive.

We jump to the end of the first half, Neuqua Valley leading 7-0 but the Warriors are knocking on the door. Fourth and goal from the two. Luke Elsea keeps the ball himself but he is stopped at the goal line by Justin Dutkiewicz and Vytis Lewitan to send Neuqua into halftime with the lead.

After the Wildcats start the third quarter with a surprise onside kick, the blue and gold take advantage as Silvano Spatafora takes it in from five yards out to put Neuqua Valley in front 14-0.

Late in the third, Waubonsie battles back. Luke Elsea with his second touchdown pass of the night as he finds Trent Selby for the touchdown. Warriors right back in the game trailing 14-12 after missing out on a pair of two point conversions.

In the fourth quarter, Neuqua Valley is able to pull away thanks to Ryan Mohler and Cooper Lehman making a pair of big pass plays that lead to touchdown runs from Mohler. The Wildcats win their sixth game in a row over Waubonsie Valley by the score of 40-12. Neuqua is now one win away from playoff eligibility.

DeKalb vs. Naperville Central

There are few teams hotter in the area than Naperville Central right now. The Redhawks are flying high after a last minute victory in the Crosstown Classic a week ago. Central now hopes to put a stranglehold on the DVC against a desperate DeKalb squad coming off back to back defeats.

Naperville Central hits the ground running in this game. Already leading 14-0 in the opening quarter, Crosstown Classic hero Aidan Clark takes the handoff and bursts up the middle into the open field. He turns on the jets and takes it all the way for an 85-yard touchdown. Redhawks lead 21-0 after the first.

More of the same in quarter number two. Jack Cook drops back and find Chris Bern for a 25-yard touchdown strike as the red and white fire on all cylinders in this one.

DeKalb on the move and looking to cut into the deficit, but Jake Stanish forces the fumble with a sack around the edge. Maverick Ohle makes the recovery as Naperville Central clinches the DVC regular season title after a 42-0 drubbing over the Barbs.

Metea Valley vs. Naperville North

Naperville North is still stinging from the late loss to rival Naperville Central last week, but a chance to steady the ship is at the door with Metea Valley visiting the Huskies. The Mustangs would love to pull off the upset for their first win of the season.

Cole Arl with a pair of one yard touchdown runs for the Huskies in the first half. The speedy running back shows some great cutbacks and quickness as he picks up his third touchdown of the night in the third quarter to make it 20-0 Naperville North.

Next Huskies possession, Jacob Bell throws a quick wide receiver screen to Bryce Pettaway who breaks a tackle right off the bat. He then bursts through the defense and essentially goes untouched the rest of the way, winding his way to the end zone for a 63-yard score.

Metea Valley not giving up as late in the third quarter, Lucas Van Vlerah buys some time as he rolls right and hits Christian Lee down the sideline. Lee takes it in for the touchdown. However it would not be enough as Naperville North picks up the win to move to 4-3 on the season by the score of 30-7 over the Mustangs.

Standings and Schedules

Naperville Central remains on top of the DVC standings after Week seven of Football Friday, sitting at 6-1 overall. Three of our teams are now one win away from playoff eligibility while Neuqua Valley is second in the conference standings due to a 3-1 record in DVC play.

For the second week in a row, Benet Academy is playing on Saturday. This week, the Redwings host St. Patrick after falling to St. Laurence in Week six. Speaking of St. Laurence, the Vikings are in first place in the CCL/ESCC White Division after a win over Marmion Academy. Montini Catholic fell to St. Viator while Providence Catholic also lost to Carmel Catholic.

Benet could sure use a win tomorrow because Loyola welcomes the Wings next Saturday afternoon and that will be a tall task. St. Laurence will play at St. Rita, Montini is at Brother Rice while Providence Catholic travels to Mt. Carmel.

Week eight of the DVC will see Neuqua Valley host DeKalb. Waubonsie Valley travels to Naperville North while Metea Valley visits Naperville Central. The Waubonsie-Naperville North matchup is a big one as the winner will earn a playoff spot. The home stretch of the season is here and we will be back one week from now to break it all down! Thanks as always for watching Football Friday Week seven, I’m Justin Cornwell!