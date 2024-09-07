Naperville Sports Weekly Football Friday Week Two

Football Friday is back for week two of the high school season with a great slate of games in store for the teams in the Naperville area. Some are looking to remain undefeated while others hope to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start. Football Friday is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central vs. Naperville North

We kick things off with the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North at North Central College. The annual clash is being played earlier in the calendar than usual due to the new mega-conference scheduling. Both teams enter the matchup with a 1-0 record, so as usual there are more than just bragging rights at stake in this one.

In the first quarter trailing 7-0 Naperville Central quarterback Sebi Hayes drops back and finds a wide open DeShaun Williams for the touchdown. The Redhawks trail 7-6 after a missed extra point.

In the second quarter, Jacob Bell throws a jump ball to Quinn Morris who goes up and makes the contested catch. The second touchdown connection of the night between Bell and Morris.

In the second half leading 14-13, Bell sprints to his right and somehow fits a pass into the arms of Chico Thomas for the touchdown. The Huskies take a 21-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Redhakws keep fighting as Aiden Clark follows his blockers and fights through the defense for the touchdown. Central ties the game at 21 after a two point conversion.

Under two minutes to play. Naperville Central kicker Gavin Ellison drills the go ahead field goal after a big play to Gavin Wade. The Redhawk defense is able to close the game out with a sack as Naperville Central wins another thrilling edition of the Crosstown Classic 24-21.

Moline vs. Benet Academy

Benet Academy was the lone local team to play on Saturday in Week One. The wait proved to be worth it for the Redwings following a victory over Hillcrest. Benet hopes to remain unbeaten with Moline making the long bus ride from the Quad Cities.

It’s a 7-7 game in the first half as Moline looks to run to the outside. Sean McKeague knocks the ball loose and Martin Radgowski scoops up the ball and runs it into the end zone to put the Redwings up 14-7.

Moline responds on the ensuing drive. Eli Taylor drops back and throws a jump ball to Chase Marner in the end zone, who hauls it in to tie the game at 14-14.

On the next Benet drive, Martin Ragdowski takes the handoff and maneuvers through the defense before breaking into the clear. A 59-yard touchdown is the third of the game for Ragdowski.

The Redwings kick things into high gear from there as Ryan Kubacki Jr hits Luke Doyle on the deep ball as Benet rolls over Moline by the score of 49-29 and improves to 2-0.

Plainfield Central vs. Metea Valley

Metea Valley football has not won a game since the 2022 season, but the closest call last season was a three point loss to Plainfield Central. The Wildcats visit the Mustangs this year as Metea hoped to build on a promising offensive performance from the week one loss to Downers Grove South.

In the opening quarter the Mustangs look to strike first. Jake MacLeod moves to his left and finds Swaroop Bhaskar open behind the defense. A 69-yard connection puts Metea up 7-0.

Later in the half Metea with the ball in the red zone. MacLeod with a wide receiver screen to Dylan Liner. The junior heads down the left sideline before reversing direction and running all the way across the field untouched. What a play from the junior who helps the Mustangs take a 17-0 lead!

In the second half the offense continues to click for the black and gold. MacLeod buys some time before hitting Dominic Smith for the touchdown. The Mustangs add another touchdown from MacLeod to Liner and Metea Valley dominates Plainfield Central from the opening whistle to improve to 1-1 on the year. It’s the first win for the Mustangs since September of 2o22.

Neuqua Valley vs. Minooka

For the second consecutive season, Neuqua Valley fell to Oswego to start the season and for the second consecutive season Neuqua Valley faces Minooka in week two. The Wildcats hope that 2024 follows a similar script to a season ago where a victory over Minooka helped propel the Cats to a playoff berth.

In the second quarter, Minooka already with an early lead when quarterback Zane Caves throws a quick pass to Jaden Boe who gets into the end zone. The Indians lead 13-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Neuqua Valley finally gets the offense going. Kiet Truong rolls right before hitting an open Sean Anshel for the touchdown to make it a one score game.

Under three minutes to play, Wildcats facing 4th and 8 when Truong rolls right again and keeps the ball himself, plowing into the end zone. Neuqua takes a 14-13 lead.

Minooka facing 4th and 22 needed a first down to keep the game alive. Zane Caves somehow avoids a pair of rushers and gets enough on the pass to hit a diving Cooper Fisher down the field. That leads to a field goal attempt from Sean Sample. It is up and good as Minooka stuns the Wildcats 16-14 as the clock runs out. Neuqua falls to 0-2 to start the year.

Plainfield East vs. Waubonsie Valley

Waubonsie Valley got off to a strong start to the Adam Pucylowski era with a 28-7 victory over Oswego East to start the season. The Warriors look to start 2-0 for a second consecutive season in the home opener against Plainfield East.

The Warriors already holding an early lead when Waubonsie defensive back Josh Tinney is in the right place at the right time to catch the off target screen pass. He breaks a tackle and gets to the end zone for six.

What a night for running back Chrisjan Simmons. He weaves his way through the defense, searching for the open field. He is able to turn the corner and is off to the races. Waubonsie Valley takes a 37-0 lead into halftime. Four touchdowns in the game for Simmons!

In the second half, it’s practically deja vu as the Warrior defense gets another pick six. Nate Cerilli takes it the other way as Waubonsie Valley pounds Plainfield East 50-0. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 78-7 to start the year.

Schedule and Standings

Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley are on top of the local standings at 2-0, while Benet Academy is also undefeated as part of the ESCC/CCL. Naperville North and Metea Valley still have plenty of time to rack up more wins, while Neuqua Valley needs to get on the winning track in a hurry.

The Wildcats hold their home opener next week against Lockport. Naperville Central stays in Naperville for a third straight week to host Andrew. Waubonsie Valley travels out to face Bradley-Bourbonnais while Naperville North visits Lincoln-Way Central. Metea Valley hosts Lincoln-Way West. Benet Academy will visit De La Salle.

An exciting week on the gridiron and the journey is still in the early stages. We’ll see you next week for another edition for Football Friday. I’m Justin Cornwell, thanks for watching!