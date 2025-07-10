Naperville Sports Weekly Season 18 Athlete Antics

Now that Season 18 of Naperville Sports Weekly is in the books, it’s time to revisit some of the most entertaining interview and pregame moments along with antics from the 2024-25 athletic year! Check out the funniest moments from interviews, pregame, postgame where our local athletes got in on the fun with our NSW reporters! It’s always a joy to see these local athletes enjoying the fun that comes with playing a varsity sport.

Naperville Sports Weekly will return this fall for Season 19 with new episodes premiering on Monday nights beginning September 1st, 2025!