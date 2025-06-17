Naperville Sports Weekly Top 10 Plays 2024-2025

Check out the Naperville Sports Weekly Top 10 Plays from the 2024-2025 school year! From reverse alley oops to insane solo goals and diving catches, we have a ton of highlight reel plays! The Top 10 Plays are presented by Trunnell Insurance.

10. Nalia Clifford drains a shot from across half court for Neuqua Valley Basketball

We start our countdown on the hardwood, where Nalia Clifford hits from deep in the Regional Semis! Clifford receives the pass, takes a couple of dribbles, and lets one fly from across the halfcourt line. It goes off the glass and in, right as the buzzer sounds! What a shot from the Wildcat star.

9. Claire DeCook scores off a slick move inside the box at state for North Girls Soccer

We saw some goals this spring across our Girls’ Soccer teams, but this one from Claire DeCook was the biggest from the State Semis! Brooke Welch takes it down the right wing for North. She finds DeCook, who back-heels the ball to set up the shot, and she scores! DeCook, a Tennessee commit, was North’s leading goal scorer on the year with 15 after recording two tallies in the State semi.

8. Dylan Liner goes sideline to sideline for the Metea Valley touchdown

Metea Valley football wide receiver Dylan Liner makes the entire Plainfield Central defense miss. Liner receives the screen pass and just watch him get to work! Liner breaks free from multiple defenders and runs from one sideline to the other. He breaks through the goalline, pretty much past the entire defense.

7. Erin Hackett connects at the buzzer to lift Central past North

Back to the hardwood, and back with another buzzer-beater! With the game tied in the final moments, North inbounds the ball, but it goes right into the hands of Emily Moran. Three Redhawks move the ball around in seconds, with Annabelle Kritzer finding Hackett for three, and the ball bounces around before dropping for the game-winner! What a way to beat your crosstown rivals!

6. Zoelen Terry wins the state championship in the long jump for Central

Stealing the spotlight at the Boys Track and Field state championship was Naperville Central’s Zoelen Terry! After a third-place finish at sectionals, Terry soars to the top at state with a jump of 7.07 meters, claiming the IHSA long jump title! Watch out for him next season!

5. Nikolas Schaefer lays out to keep Benet baseball tied in extras in the Sectional Semis

Benet Academy made a run to the baseball state championship, and this play from Nikolas Schaefer in the Sectional semis helped spark that run. In extra innings, the game is still scoreless, and a Burlington player smacks one out to left. Schaefer tracks it down and lays out for a great snag! If that ball gets past him, Burlington could have scored!

4. Colin Stack posterizes a defender for the and-one dunk at State

Benet Academy boys basketball made it back to the state series, where Colin Stack posterizes a defender to wrap up the semifinal contest. Jayden Wright and Blake Fagbemi work it across halfcourt. Wright lobs it to perfection to Stack, who says hello with the monstrous and-one slam! It caps off a 10-0 Redwing run to wrap it up and secure a spot in the state title!

3. Quinn Morris makes a spectacular grab for a Naperville North touchdown

Jacob Bell and Quinn Morris connected for 15 Huskie touchdowns last fall, and this one is the best from the season. Bell drops back to pass. He throws one to Morris in the endzone, who lays out for the catch with a knee in bounds! It’s a well-thrown ball and just a perfect catch from the transfer receiver

2. Naperville North’s Noah Radeke volleys and dribbles around four defenders for the great goal

Keeping it with North, but to soccer, where Noah Radeke simply dazzles inside the box against his crosstown rivals. In the final minutes of the first half, Anthony Flores flicks it to Radeke, and just watch the Huskie dazzle inside the box. He volleys it up to himself twice and dribbles around four Redhawks before slotting it into the back of the net!

1. Waubonsie’s Moses Wilson throws down a reverse alley-oop from off the backboard

Wilson’s length causes problems all over the court, as he rises to disrupt the pass. Coleman heads the other way, looks for Wilson trailing, and it’s showtime! The Warrior duo connects on the reverse alley-oop from off the backboard. We have to slow this one down, as it’s pretty much perfect, all-around.

The Panther defender watches the ball bounce off the glass and makes the business decision to get out of the way for Wilson