Nazareth Academy pulls away from Waubonsie Valley late to win super-sectional title

Lyons Township hosts the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners, taking on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors in the 4A girls basketball super-sectional. It’a the third straight supersectional appearance for the Warriors with a senior group that would love to make it back to state. These two teams met in the state semifinals two years ago, with the Roadrunners winning 69-44, before falling to Loyola in the state championship. The Warriors look to build on big-time victories over Naperville Central and Benet Academy in the sectional round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Roadrunners get off to a fast start

Waubonsie looks to start fast as Ariana Garcia makes a move on the defender before kicking out to Maya Pereda in the corner for the opening three points of the game.

However, the Roadrunners would be quick to respond as freshman Mia Gage attacks the Warrior defense for the and-one score.

Nazareth keeps the scoring option open as Lyla Shelton knocks down a three to put the Roadrunners ahead midway through the first quarter.

The Roadrunner offense is activated and doesn’t look to slow up as Stella Sakalas locates Sophia Towne for another three-pointer. Nazareth leads 10-3 as the first quarter winds down

Elliana Morris comes up big off the bench

Waubonsie looks for some offense before the first quarter comes to a close, and gets it as Danyella Mporokoso finally makes her presence known as she attacks the Roadrunner defense for a tough two points. But the Warriors trail 14-5 to end the first.

Waubonsie looks for a spark to start the second quarter and gets it from Elliana Morris, securing back-to-back three pointers for the Warriors off the bench. Waubonsie is right back in the game, down 14-11.

Mporokoso finds her scoring in the second quarter

After a defensive stop, Mporokoso locates Pereda in the corner for three, and she knocks it down to even the score, with the role players making their presence felt.

However, the Roadrunners respond as Shelton knocks down another three-pointer to put a halt to the Warrior run and take the lead back.

The Warriors remain unfazed by the scoring as Morris and Mporokoso add baskets to help Waubonsie take a 19-17 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Roadrunners look to pick up the offense fast as Towne is open again on the wing for three and knocks it down. 17 points on the night for Towne.

However, the Warriors finish the first half strong with five points from Pereda and Mporokoso to close out the half. The Roadrunners try to attack the defense, but Mporokoso snatches it away for a fastbreak score. We are tied at 25 going into halftime.

A back-and-forth third quarter

Waubonsie starts the second half strong as Mporokoso locates Garcia for the backdoor score to open the third by taking the lead.

The Roadrunners look to start the fast break, but it’s quickly shut down by the Warriors as Garcia locates Syncere Williams for the floater. Waubonsie has its largest lead of the game at 29-25.

However, Nazareth stays composed as Towne works her way behind her teammate before laying it in for two.

Garcia continues to impress with her court vision, adding to her program-leading assist total as she locates an open Pereda in the corner for three, and she puts it through. The Warriors lead 32-29 as the third quarter winds down. 12 points in the game for Perada.

Nazareth’s offense has the answer once again. Samanth Austin matches Pereda’s corner three with one of her own, sparking a scoring run for the Roadrunners as Naz leads 35-34, setting up an exciting final eight minutes.

Down 37-34, Garcia locates a cutting Morris, and she finishes strong at the rim for the and one score, a huge 12-point performance from the senior off the bench as she ties the game at 37-37.

Nazareth turns defense into offense down the stretch

The Roadrunner offense finds openings in the defense, as Stella Sakalas hits from the midrange to spark a scoring run for Nazareth. Nine points and 11 boards for the BYU recruit.

Mporokoso has been held at bay by a strong Nazareth zone defense, but the Illinois State commit muscles her way through the Roadrunners’ defense for a bucket.

With just over three minutes left and trailing by three, Mporokoso draws the defense and finds Morris for an open three, but the shot rims out. The Warriors don’t get back on defense, and Shelton beats everyone down the floor for a layup and a 44-39 lead.

After a Waubonsie turnover, the Roadrunners run away down the stretch with a quick 6-0 run. Sakalas finds a cutting Towne for the layup. Nazareth goes on to defeat Waubonsie Valley 54-42, advancing to face Belleville East in the state semifinals.

Danyella Mporokoso finishes the game with nine points and 2,979 in her career, the most in Waubonsie Valley history, the most in DuPage County history, and the 11th most in IHSA history. An incredible run for this group of senior Warriors comes to a close.