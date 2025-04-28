Neuqua alum Arthi Cunkari brings championship pedigree to Metea Valley badminton

There’s a new face leading the badminton program at Metea Valley, and she’s no stranger to success in the Naperville area. Arthi Cunkari graduated from Neuqua Valley in 2017 as a member of two IHSA state championship teams (2015, 2016) and was a state singles quarterfinalist. She knows what it takes to compete at the highest level, and now brings her experience to a new generation of players at Metea. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Arthi Cunkari brings championship-level success to Metea Valley badminton

“Honestly, when I first started the job, I thought back a lot on how my head coach ran the program at Neuqua. It was absolutely seamless,” said Cunkari. “Hopefully, that’s something I can provide my girls, that way they don’t have to worry about a lot of things.”

Cunkari played a key part in bringing Neuqua its first state championship season in 2015, and the Wildcats have finished in the top five every year since. Now at Metea, she faced her alma mater just two games into her first conference season, where her former coaching staff shared pictures of Cunkari’s state championship seasons.

“It was really cool, it was definitely nostalgic stepping into the courts again and kind of like remembering what seemed familiar, what seemed very different,” said Cunkari.

A first-time head coach who connects with her players

The new head Mustang has never been a coach of any sort until this year, and has stepped into the role with a mix of excitement and determination.

While balancing her day job as a certified athletic trainer at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Cunkari still finds the energy to pour into her players. At practice, she focuses on sharpening skills and building confidence on the court.

“Every minute at practice is very valuable to teaching them the little things here and there,” said Cunkari.

That attention to detail hasn’t gone unnoticed. After losing their previous coach, some players were worried until they heard who would be leading the program.

“When we heard it was Coach Cunkari, we were excited,” said Metea player Moneesha Goduguchinta. “Knowing that she has two state championships under her belt, we know she’s a good player and that she’ll be a good addition to our team.”

And it’s not just her championship resume that’s making a difference. As a younger female coach, Cunkari connects with her athletes in ways others might not.

“I think she knows what it feels like to be a player, which I think is really important,” said Metea player Saanvi Gupta. “She played recently, so she remembers how to be a player. I think that’s important because she knows what we’re feeling and how we’re feeling.”

Cunkari’s experience off the court is helping her athletes perform better on it

With a major in kinesiology and a master’s in athletic training, Cunkari keeps a close eye on player health, such as conditioning and injury prevention. Her experience off the court is helping her athletes perform better on it.

“It helps me keep an eye on the girls,” said Cunkari. “What they’re doing right, doing wrong, especially when it comes to footwear and the kinetics of the game.”

As for her goals, Arthi Cunkari is focused on more than just this season. She’s aiming to send players to state — but also to build a culture of hard work, honesty, and focus that will last beyond her first year.

“I always tell them, be as honest as you can with me, we always try to plan ahead with all the things going on in life, “said Cunkari. “When they’re on the court, their mindset has to be on the court. We have so many things to worry about in life, but when you’re on the court, you’re an athlete.”

A new chapter takes flight for Metea Valley badminton this season, and under Coach Cunkari’s leadership, the Mustangs now know what it takes to reach the biggest stage.